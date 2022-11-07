BARRE — A Massachusetts man accused of using a stolen rental car taken from Berlin has picked up more charges alleging he was involved in two separate assaults and robberies in two different counties.
Daviel Rivera, 38, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of assault and robbery with a weapon, sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree unlawful restraint and larceny from a person.
If convicted, Rivera faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
According to court records, on Sept. 21 police received a report stating a man had been lured to a Barre apartment and was assaulted. Police said the witness reported someone involved in the incident had been bragging that they had brought three people to the home because those people owed a drug dealer money. One of the three victims was beaten while the other two were tied up, according to court records. Police said the victim who was beaten was cut with a knife.
The witness reported the person involved was bragging that the room was covered in blood, according to court records.
Police said the victim who was beaten was located on Sept. 23. Police said the victim had bruises all over his body. He reported those who beat him threatened to shove the knife up his backside, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported he was “pistol whipped,” punched in the stomach and choked. The victim reported he was beaten with a broom until it broke, according to court records. Police said the victim reported a knife was placed by his backside and he was told, “we will gut you from the inside out.” Police said a gun also was held to the victim’s head.
Police said Rivera, one of the men involved in the incident, stole a watch and a necklace from the victim. The items were later located on Rivera when he was arrested on Sept. 23, according to court records.
Police said a woman at the scene was sexually assaulted by Rivera who was reportedly looking for drugs she was accused of hiding. The gun was pointed at this victim, as well, according to court records.
Rivera pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia County criminal court in St. Johnsbury to two felony counts of assault and robbery and two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted on those charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.
In that case, police said in January a man called police to report a group of people had gone into his room at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury, stole property and assaulted the caller’s friend.
The victim reported the friend had opened the door for a woman she recognized when two males came in with a gun, according to court records.
Police said the caller reported his friend was hit and knocked to the floor.
The caller reported the gun was then pointed at him and the two men went through bags in the room, taking some items, according to court records. Police said the items taken included cellphones, the caller’s wallet and his friend’s purse.
Police said they located the woman who had knocked on the door to help the men get into the room. She reported she thought she was meeting up with associates in a car, but instead was taken at gunpoint to the inn to get items that belonged to the men, according to court records.
Police said the man who had the gun was later identified as Rivera.
The witness reported they left St. Johnsbury and changed vehicles in Waterbury, according to court records, before driving to Eden.
Rivera pleaded not guilty on Sept. 23 to a felony count of aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent. If convicted on that charge, Rivera faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
According to court records, a rental car was stolen in Berlin in May. Police said Rivera was later found with the vehicle in Winooski.
Rivera is also facing charges for that incident. He has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and cocaine possession. If convicted on those charges, Rivera faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison.
Police said while trying to find out more information about the stolen vehicle from Rivera, he went into a residence and a struggle with an officer ensued. Rivera and the officer scuffled and Rivera grabbed a handgun from his waistband, according to court records.
Police also located on him a container with 18.1 grams of a substance inside it that field-tested positive for cocaine.
