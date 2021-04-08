BARRE — A Massachusetts man has picked up another domestic assault charge.
Malcolm Morillo, 23, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault, a misdemeanor count of violating an abuse prevention order and four misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Morillo faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Trooper Jonathan Prack, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a domestic assault was reported on Austin Road in Marshfield Wednesday. Prack said the victim’s mother reported the victim was assaulted the night prior by Morillo.
The trooper said he spoke to the victim who reported Morillo had come into her home and was staring at her at the end of her bed. She told Prack she didn’t know how Morillo got inside.
Prack said the victim reported she and Morillo started arguing. She told the trooper she went to call 911 when Morillo grabbed her by the hair and forced her to the ground. Prack said the victim reported Morillo had covered her mouth so no one could hear her and started punching her in the ribs.
The trooper said the victim had a small cut under her eye, which she said Morillo caused, as well as some bruising on her side.
Prack said police found Morillo in the woman’s home and was taken into custody.
Morillo has conditions of release barring him from contacting the victim.
He was charged in November with a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. If convicted on those charges, Morillo could face a maximum sentence of 7½ years in prison. Also, he has pleaded not guilty to those charges. The victim had been granted a temporary relief from abuse order against Morillo when the charges were filed.
In that case, police said Morillo was yelling at the victim at her home, and at one point threatened to kill her. She told police Morillo then got on top of her and punched her multiple times in the back of the head and once in the face.
The victim also reported Morillo took her phone so she could not call 911 and had blocked an exit with chairs so she couldn’t leave, according to court records.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
