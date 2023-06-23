BURLINGTON — A Springfield, Massachusetts, area man, who officials say is on the run from authorities in his home state and set up a drug trafficking business in Rutland, was ordered held without bail during a hearing in federal court on Friday afternoon.
Homeland Security Investigations and Rutland City Police arrested Rockylane “Rizzo” Lewis, 33, on a drug trafficking complaint during a raid at an apartment at 149 Granger Ave. on Wednesday, records show.
Investigators found a loaded 9-mm handgun, fentanyl in wax paper bags with various stamps in a bedroom, more fentanyl in a bedroom dresser and some crack cocaine in a pink container in a bedroom, court records show. The bulk fentanyl was more than 50 grams, officials said.
Rutland City Detective Tyler Billings, who is assigned to the HSI Task Force in Southern Vermont, said a joint investigation into the distribution of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and other controlled substances in the county started last December, records show.
The investigation revealed 14 successful controlled purchases were conducted with members of the Lewis drug trafficking operation in about six months, Billings said in a federal court affidavit.
After his arrest, Lewis acknowledged he has several arrest warrants in Massachusetts and has been a fugitive since June 1, Billings wrote.
Three of the sales since last December were made directly by Lewis to an informant, court records show. One of the crack cocaine sales on March 31 was described in detail in an affidavit attached to the criminal complaint. The sale was conducted at the Rodeway Inn at 115 Woodstock Ave., records show.
The informant went to the hotel seeking heroin, but was told by Lewis his stash was in Proctor, the court affidavit said. It said the informant then asked about obtaining $250 worth of crack cocaine.
Lewis placed a substance on a scale and later put the item into the hand of the buyer, who left and met with police, records show
Police said Lewis reported he first came to Rutland last July 4 when a woman invited him to attend a monster truck rally.
After the search and his arrest, Lewis told investigators at the city police station that they had missed finding a small bag of fentanyl in his pocket, the affidavit said. He pulled from his pants pocket a small plastic bag with a torn side and knotted on the other side, police said.
Billings said he knows from his training and experience that it is called a “tie off” and is a common package for narcotics. Lewis stated he had sniffed the fentanyl while at the Rutland Police station, Billings said.
While Lewis initially did not deny selling cocaine and heroin, by the end of the day he denied drug trafficking and said police had the wrong guy, Billings said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Turner asked that Lewis be detained as a danger to the community. Turner noted in his motion Lewis committed the Vermont crime while out of court in Massachusetts under community supervision for pending drug trafficking and firearm charges.
Turner also said Lewis has a criminal history from Pennsylvania that includes a 2008 felony conviction for carrying a firearm without a license, and a 2013 misdemeanor conviction for violating Pennsylvania's Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
Defense lawyer Jordana Levine, of White River Junction, said he would not contest the request for the time being.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ordered Lewis held and set July 6 for a probable cause hearing.