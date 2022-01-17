BARRE — A Massachusetts man accused of being involved in drug trafficking has picked up more charges after police said he showed up at a Barre Town woman's home and refused to leave.
Andre L. Yarns, 31, of Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Jan. 10 in Franklin County criminal court to a felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, giving false information to law enforcement and violating conditions of release. If convicted, Yarns faces a maximum sentence of six and a half years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Jacob Fox, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Jan. 7 a woman on Cogswell Street in Graniteville reported a male she hardly knew was refusing to leave her home. Fox said the victim reported she had been introduced to the male, later identified as Yarns, through a mutual friend. The victim told police the friend asked whether Yarns could stay with her and she initially said he could on Jan. 6.
Fox said the victim reported Yarns started acting erratically after he arrived at her home. She said he started making a “concoction” of inedible items and told the victim he was going to eat them, according to court records. The trooper said the victim reported Yarns was told to leave and he initially did, but he came back three hours later and was repeatedly knocking on the front and back doors.
The victim told police Yarns went back to his vehicle where he stayed until the next morning until he eventually was able to get into the home. Fox said the victim reported the lock on one of her doors sticks and it may have unlocked from Yarns' knocking. She told police Yarns tried to brush his teeth and use the bathroom, but she repeatedly told him to leave.
The trooper said the victim called police and Yarns left in a white Nissan Altima. Fox said he spotted the Altima driving erratically and pulled it over.
He said Yarns initially gave him a family member's driver's license and tried to pass it off as his own. Fox said a records check on the vehicle showed it was reported stolen in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Jan. 4.
The trooper said Yarns was taken into custody and while at the Middlesex barracks he was acting erratically, including eating toilet paper and pleasuring himself in a holding cell.
Fox said Yarns had conditions of release in place stating he cannot enter Vermont unless for medical or legal reasons, such as coming to court or meeting with his lawyer.
Fox said Yarns reported he had come back to Vermont to retrieve his Ford F-150 truck that had been towed.
Those conditions were set because on Jan. 3 Yarns pleaded not guilty to a felony count of being an accessory and aiding in the commission of heroin possession. Joshua Dickens, 30, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of heroin trafficking in that case. Dickens was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $5,000 bail.
Officer Leonardo de Prato, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit Yarns' truck was pulled over on East Montpelier Road on Jan. 3 because it didn't have working taillights. The officer said he had seen the truck at a known drug home the night before.
He said Yarns and Dickens were in the truck and reported they had gone to that home to see a friend. The officer said Yarns reported they were on their way to Cabot to see another friend.
He said he deployed his K-9 unit and the dog indicted there were drugs in the truck. The officer said he asked Yarns if he could search the truck and Yarns became confrontational and tried to hand the officer a bag of marijuana, stating that's all there was in the truck. The officer noted the dog is not trained to detect marijuana.
He said Yarns gave police permission to search the vehicle. As Dickens was walking towards the back of the truck, de Prato said he appeared to fall in the snow and police saw him throw a bag that contained 10 bags of suspected heroin. The officer said police located another bag that contained additional bags of heroin with 300 total bags found at the scene, as well as $161 in cash and four cellphones.
The officer said Dickens admitted to coming to Vermont to “drop things off.”
He said Yarns reported he was given $160 to drive Dickens to Vermont. He told police he was unaware of what was going on, but he knew Dickens had to drop something off.
