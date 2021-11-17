BARRE — A Massachusetts man has admitted to selling and possessing cocaine in Central Vermont.
Isaac Morales, 23, of Westfield, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty by video Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of selling cocaine and possessing cocaine. Morales will be sentenced in a later hearing. He will be sentenced to two to 10 years, all suspended except for a portion that is contested. The state will argue for a year behind bars for Morales and his attorney, William Cobb, will argue for a lesser amount. Morales will also be placed on probation where he must complete 200 hours of community service and cannot enter Vermont unless it is for a court appointment and must notify law enforcement of his visit to this state 24 hours in advance.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of heroin trafficking, per the plea agreement.
For the cocaine selling conviction, Sgt. Steven Durgin, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit the Street Crimes Unit started an investigation in January 2019 into narcotics sales that were taking place on Highgate Drive. Durgin said police used a cooperating individual, identified as “Blue,” to purchase crack cocaine from Morales. He said the individual agreed to cooperate with police in exchange for consideration of the criminal charges they were facing.
Durgin said Blue was given $100, went into the home and returned with a small white rock that weighed 0.6 grams and appeared to be crack cocaine. He said the substance field-tested positive for cocaine.
He said the individual reported they had bought the substance from Morales.
For the cocaine possession conviction, Trooper Mathew Nadeau, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit he pulled a vehicle over in September 2019 on Interstate 89 because it had no front license plate. Nadeau said the driver of the vehicle was a woman he recognized from previous encounters as a drug user. He said Morales was a passenger in the vehicle.
The trooper said the driver admitted she had crack cocaine in her possession.
He said a records check showed there was an arrest warrant out for Morales for the cocaine sale charge from January 2019. Nadeau said inside the vehicle police found a satchel with 43 grams of suspected crack cocaine and eight bundles of suspected heroin inside. He said Morales admitted the satchel was his.
