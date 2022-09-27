BARRE — A Massachusetts man on probation for selling heroin and other crimes, including two domestic assaults, is now accused of trafficking fentanyl in Barre.
Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of fentanyl trafficking.
If convicted, Morillo faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Detective Jonathan Bullard, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit Sept. 23 that he was told law enforcement had found a “loaded,” or full, syringe while conducting a residence check for Morillo on Second Street. Bullard said investigators also found about 70 bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl.
He said police then obtained a search warrant for the residence. The detective said police found about 130 total bags in the home. Bullard said the substance inside one of the bags field tested positive for fentanyl.
Morillo’s residence was checked because he was placed on probation in May 2021 and such checks were a condition of that probation, according to court records. He has been charged with a violation of probation because of the new trafficking charge. Morillo has denied the violation.
He pleaded guilty in May 2021 to felony counts of selling heroin and second-degree aggravated domestic assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, violating an abuse prevention order and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. He was sentenced to three to five years, all suspended except for a year to serve.
For the heroin-selling conviction, police said Morillo had sold heroin to a cooperating individual working with the Vermont Drug Task Force. Police said Morillo had sold heroin to the individual during controlled buys in November and December 2018 from Morillo’s residence in Barre.
For the aggravated domestic assault conviction, police said in April 2021, Morillo assaulted a woman on Austin Road in Marshfield. The victim told police she didn’t know how he got inside, but Morillo had come into her home and was staring at her at the end of her bed, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported she and Morillo started arguing. She reported she went to call 911 when Morillo grabbed her by the hair and forced her to the floor, according to court records. Police said the victim reported Morillo had covered her mouth so no one could hear her and started punching her in the ribs.
Police said the victim had a small cut under her eye, which she said Morillo caused, as well as some bruising on her side.
For the misdemeanor domestic assault conviction, police said in November 2020 Morillo was yelling at the victim at her home, and at one point threatened to kill her. She told police Morillo then got on top of her and punched her multiple times in the back of the head and once in the face.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.