WATERBURY — A Massachusetts man is scheduled for a court hearing in Vermont on Thursday to answer to a charge of voyeurism after Vermont State Police say he made video recordings in July of underage girls in a bathroom at a Waterbury gymnastics gym where he was a visiting coach.

In a news release on Monday, Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau explains how state police received a report July 15 regarding video recordings said to have come from the bathroom at Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in downtown Waterbury.

For more on this article, go to waterburyroundabout.org