EAST MONTPELIER — The Select Board has again extended a local mask mandate while clearing up a conflict of interest involving the town’s ongoing search for a new treasurer.
Though board members have acknowledged compliance with a masking ordinance has varied widely from one establishment to the next since they adopted it in December, members agreed there was no harm in approving a third 30-day extension during their Monday night meeting.
“It doesn’t hurt, right?” Chair Seth Gardner said, echoing board member Judith Dillon’s suggestion the ordinance remain in effect at least through Town Meeting Day.
Though East Montpelier won’t hold its traditional town meeting for the second straight year as result of the pandemic and absentee ballots, with one notable exception, have already been mailed to all active registered voters in town, the polls will still be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1 at East Montpelier Elementary School.
Dillon’s logic was that an additional extension would provide a measure of protection for poll workers and those who opt to vote in person Town Meeting Day.
The problem?
By law, the local ordinance doesn’t include the local elementary school — a fact Select Board member Carl Etnier said the Board of Civil Authority has taken into consideration in its pre-election planning.
“We aren’t allowed to prevent people from voting if they don’t want to wear a mask, but we will make every effort to help them vote outside and not come in (the school),” he said.
Etnier said the Board of Civil Authority has agreed those who work at the polls will be required to wear masks and attest they are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot if eligible.
The Town Meeting Day elections aside, Etnier said he favored approving another 30-day extension of the local mask mandate.
Authorized under legislation approved by lawmakers late last year, ordinances — like the one in East Montpelier — must be reviewed and renewed every 30 days. Barring a change in the law, local ordinances still in effect would automatically expire on April 30.
Though Gardner has previously noted spotty compliance, he agreed to “go with the flow” Monday night.
“At least the perception is, we’re doing something (and) that’s all good,” he said.
“Perception” was also a factor when it came to replacing one member of a committee that is readying to interview applicants to replace retiring Town Treasurer Don Welch.
With Thursday’s deadline for applying for the position approaching and interviews not far behind, the board replaced a committee member whose father has applied for the job.
Ryan Black-Deegan’s conflict of interest was flagged by several committee members earlier this month and the certified public accountant has since stepped down. Black-Deegan’s father, East Montpelier resident Ed Deegan has applied for the appointed treasurer’s position. The loss of Black-Deegan on the committee created the need to recruit an accountant to fill his seat in accordance with the town charter. The Select Board appointed local Jane Burroughs, a local CPA, as Black-Deegan’s replacement on Monday.
The committee now has a full complement of members as it readies to review applicants and schedule interviews next week. If all goes well, Town Administrator Bruce Johnson said Tuesday, the committee could make a recommendation to the Select Board early next month.
A similar search is now on in neighboring Calais, where the Select Board learned late last month Town Treasurer Sandra Ferver will be stepping down April 1. That position was advertised last week and with Ferver planning to retire before Welch in East Montpelier, there is added urgency to the just-launched search in Calais.
