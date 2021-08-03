MONTPELIER — State officials say they are recommending masking for the start of the school year.
Schools can drop masking requirements for eligible students and staff once the eligible student population reaches 80% with at least one vaccine dose.
Cases of the coronavirus continue to increase nationally and in Vermont as result of the more-transmissible Delta variant. The state reported 282 cases in the past week, an increase from 171 cases the week prior.
At his weekly news conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott continued to point to the state’s high vaccination rate, now at 84.1% of the eligible population with at least one dose, as the reason why residents shouldn’t expect a return of the state of emergency or any pandemic-related mandates. Despite the increase in cases, the governor noted there are just three people hospitalized with the virus in the state. Officials said there have been cases from which vaccinated residents have tested positive, but the vaccines are considered working to prevent severe illness and death. The state hasn’t reported a death from the virus in over three weeks.
“We’ve shielded ourselves from the situation other states, those with low vaccination rates, are in,” he said.
Scott said he lifted the state of emergency and removed all restrictions when the state’s eligible population reached 80% with at least one dose. The governor said the state is recommending a similar approach in schools this fall when schools will be open for full in-person instruction.
Without the state of emergency in place, the state can’t issue mandates and can only give school districts recommendations for mitigation measures.
Scott said the state is recommending masking in schools for children younger than 12 years old because they are not eligible for the vaccine at this point. He said this is consistent with the state Department of Health’s advise for unvaccinated people to wear a mask while indoors.
Scott said once 80% of a school’s eligible student population has received at least one vaccine dose, the state is recommending dropping the masking requirement for anyone older than 12 years old.
He said the state will hold vaccine clinics at schools to help get more shots in arms.
“We hope that this inspires parents to do the right thing and sign their kids up to be fully vaccinated,” the governor said.
Education Secretary Dan French said guidance details are expected to be released later this week.
French said there will be some tweaks to the guidance based on a school’s individual needs. This includes schools where older, vaccinated students might come into contact with younger, unvaccinated students.
It’s unclear how the schools will know when they’ve hit the 80% threshold. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 65.1% of those aged 12 to 15 years old have received at least one vaccine dose.
That number is 72.6% for 16- and 17-year-olds.
French said the state isn’t recommending schools ask for proof of vaccination, but the department will work with districts and “recommend some methodologies.”
For fall sports, the secretary said he didn’t expect much guidance for sports that take place outdoors. French said guidance for indoor fall sports hasn’t been addressed yet, but it will be in the coming weeks.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.