MIDDLESEX — A popular pandemic-related accessory remains optional in Middlesex after the Select Board narrowly opted to “pass over” the prospect of enacting a local mask mandate at its Tuesday night meeting.
The, 3-2 vote wasn’t as close as it sounds. Both board members who voted “no” registered their opposition after an extremely pregnant pause that had Chair Peter Hood wondering whether they preferred to abstain. One of them — Liz Scharf — actually raised the possibility of passing over the warned agenda item moments earlier, but quickly said she wasn’t prepared to make that motion.
Selectman Phil Hyjek was.
Following a discussion that predictably revealed mixed opinions on the controversial topic, Hyjek suggested the board simply skip a question to which there appeared to be no right answer.
Selectman Steve Martin quickly seconded Hyjek’s motion and the two were joined by Hood in a three-vote majority while Scharf and Mary Skinner silently weighed how they wanted their votes recorded.
Both eventually indicated they were opposed to the motion, which capped a discussion during which neither proposed enacting a local ordinance under recently approved legislation Hood complained was a sorry substitute for a statewide mask mandate.
“I just think the state really passed the buck to us,” he said. “If there should be a mask mandate it should come down from the state. It shouldn’t be a town-by-town decision.”
It is, and in recent days the Barre City Council and the Waterbury Select Board have balked at mandating masks and the East Montpelier Select Board passed a local ordinance requiring them in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
While some who spoke Tuesday night supported a mask mandate — even if its only value was symbolic — several worried a local regulation would be unnecessarily divisive in a community where some businesses are already requiring patrons and their employees to wear masks while they remain optional at others.
Center Road resident J.J. Vandette said he regularly frequents Red Hen Bakery and Roots Market where masks are required and Sticks & Stuff where they aren’t and hasn’t spotted a problem that needs solving.
“The businesses are doing fine as it is,” he said, suggesting additional regulations wouldn’t help and opting not to create them would resolve Hood’s concern about enforcement.
“Less is more in this instance,” Vandette said, expressing a sentiment that was echoed by residents Randy Drury and Dexter Lefavour.
Hood acknowledged early on enforcing a local mask mandate would be beyond problematic.
“If we were to pass it how the hell are we ever going to enforce it?” he asked. “We’ve never been able to give out tickets for our dog ordinance, or our junk ordinance or any of our other things, and I can tell you I don’t intend on spending my winter going around with a clipboard checking to make sure people are wearing masks when they go into these places.”
Enforcement wasn’t the only problem.
Hood noted the town’s road crew was “dead set against” a mask mandate if it included the town garage and town trucks and the volunteer fire department was also opposed.
Though Town Clerk Sarah Merriman is requiring those who enter her tiny office to wear masks as a precaution, she said its vaccinated staff frequently don’t wear masks when they are the only ones in the building.
Merriman noted the board controls Town Hall and she would object to being forced to wear a mask if she was the only person in that portion of the building.
Several noted the Red Hen Bakery requires its customers and employees wear masks, Scharf said owners of the local establishment were “110% in favor” of a board-approved mask mandate.
If nothing else, School Director Chris McVeigh said adopting an ordinance would provide cover to the Red Hen and send a message about the efficacy of masking up in the middle of a pandemic.
“I think it can be an important political statement to make even though it’s not enforceable,” he said.
None of the board’s members — even Scharf and Skinner — were willing to make it Tuesday night — a fact Hood noted as the discussion was winding down.
“If no one wants to make a motion that we implement a mask mandate, we’re not going to implement one,” he said.
The board didn’t, though Hood noted the matter could be revisited in the future if circumstances warrant.
“That’s what we decided for tonight,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.