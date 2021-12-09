MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott must now mask up — even when working alone in his State Street office — based on a just-approved mandate that covers all Capital City buildings that are open to the public and just about everyone who enters them.
City councilors, including some who suggested Scott “shirked his responsibility” by refusing to impose a statewide mask mandate in response to a fresh surge in cases of COVID-19, unanimously made Montpelier the latest community to create a local regulation under legislation the governor recently signed.
“I think this was the right choice for us to make,” Mayor Anne Watson said. “Not every community is making this choice (but) I think we’re doing the right thing for us.”
Hailed by one medical professional as “a sensible, science-based decision” and derided by another observer as “political correctness run amok,” the council’s vote capped a public discussion during which supporters of a local mandate easily outnumber those who questioned whether it was necessary and how it would be enforced.
Fueling claims the mandate now in effect is more symbolism than substance, City Manager Bill Fraser said the local regulation intentionally doesn’t include fines of up to $800 per violation that are allowed by the law and he didn’t foresee police playing an active role in enforcement.
Both of those things could conceivably change moving forward, according to Fraser, who said he was perplexed by a debate that has pitted “public choice” against “public safety and public health.”
Fraser cited examples of government restrictions — from “STOP” signs to smoking prohibitions — that are routinely followed without objection.
“Those for whatever reason don’t seem to get people riled up about their rights,” he said, suggesting requiring people to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic when in buildings that are open to the public should be no different.
“It’s not a particularly … inconvenient ask,” he said.
Fraser didn’t get any argument from councilors, who adopted a similar mandate last year before finally lifting it in June.
Given Vermont’s rising case count and an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations, Councilor Jack McCullough was among those who said it was time to restore the mask regulation.
“It is vital to do what we can to prevent further transmission of this disease,” he said.
Several residents who spoke Wednesday night said they shared that view, though some were less enthusiastic than others.
Lee Dow was one of them.
While Dow said masks were “inconvenient” and, in her view, “minimally effective” in preventing the transmission of diseases like COVID, she wouldn’t object to being required to wear one in buildings that are open to the public.
“I would consider the requirement a nod to the concerns (and) fears of my community,” she said.
Councilors were told those fears are real and resident Diane Sophrin said she experiences them daily.
“I’m always on guard against … my neighbors,” she said. “That’s not a good thing.”
Sophrin said the mask mandate would help alleviate what has been “a major source of distress” over whether people she encounters are vaccinated or, perhaps, infected.
“I just can’t see how anybody can question the efficacy of the mask,” she said.
Others, including Phyllis Rubenstein and Tracey Canino expressed similar sentiments, with Canino noting she was grateful to those who have voluntarily been wearing masks.
“I certainly appreciate being about in my community and feeling safer,” she said.
Canino was among those who successfully urged the council to drop language lifted from the earlier order that would have allowed people to be in buildings that are open to the public without wearing masks when they aren’t in the “presence of others.”
That means Scott must be masked when he is alone in his Montpelier office. Same goes for Fraser, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel and anyone who uses an indoor ATM.
The latter is probably greater cause for concern because Canino reminded councilors COVID is an “airborne virus” — one she said could “hang in the air” creating a risk for an unmasked person in an empty room that had previously been occupied by another unmasked person.
Councilors agreed to strike the language, which on its face would require people sitting alone in their offices to wear masks while talking on the telephone or participating in Zoom conferences.
Asked if the emergency order approved by the council included the county courthouse, the State House and other office buildings in the Capitol Complex, Fraser said he believed that it did.
Councilor Jay Ericson said an informal survey conducted by Montpelier Alive showed a clear majority of businesses polled supported reviving the lapsed mask mandate.
“It’s not total consensus, but it sounds like there’s strong support from our downtown business community,” he said.
The language adopted by the council is pretty clear: “Effective immediately, any person, whether an employee, a customer or a visitor who enters a public or privately owned building that is open to the public must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while inside the building — regardless of their vaccination status.”
There are exception for medical conditions and for infants.
The order indicates “masks may also be removed if they frustrate the essential purpose of the business.”
Councilor Conor Casey sought assurance that language didn’t create too large a loophole.
Fraser said it didn’t and was lifted from the councilors earlier order. The line was designed to accommodate establishments like bars, restaurants, dentists, and for those looking to have their beards trimmed — barber shops where mask-wearing would impede their “primary function.”
That logic would seemingly extend to those getting a photograph for their licenses at the state Department of Motor Vehicles, but presumably wouldn’t allow a couple to exchange mask-less vows in a church for photo purposes.
The harshest critic of the order was Stephen Whitaker, who argued it was totally unenforceable and the product of a “nanny city.”
Whitaker said he routinely wears masks in public and doesn’t need to be ordered to do so.
“This is really just … an exercise in political correctness to alleviate the encouragement of citizens to police themselves and demonstrate consideration for each other,” he said.
The order, which will be in effect for at least 45 days, requires owners of buildings that are open to the public to post signs advising those about to enter they must wear face coverings.
For the time being, enforcement will go through Fraser’s office and the only penalty is that the names of businesses or public facilities that have repeatedly failed to require masks be worn indoors will be posted on the city’s website and at City Hall.
In its present form, the order contains no mechanism to penalize, or even publicly shame individuals who ignore it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.