EAST MONTPELIER — A recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in central Vermont has prompted the Washington Central Unified Union School District to temporarily revive a mask mandate for students and staff members at its six schools.
Citing county-specific data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), district officials have suspended a recent shift to “mask-optional” campuses for at least a week.
The change, which went into effect on Monday was telegraphed to members of the school community after the CDC adjusted its data-based risk assessment for Washington County last Friday.
An uptick in viral activity and confirmed case transmission in Washington County moved the needle with respect to the CDC’s risk assessment and prompted the change in protocol Washington Central officials promised before relaxing masking requirements that had been in place since the start of the school year.
Two weeks after those requirements were lifted at pre-K-6 schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School, they returned based on the CDC’s revised “community level” for Washington County. The weekly analysis, which among other things relies on the total number of new cases in an area during a seven-day span, pushed Washington County’s “community level” to “high” and triggered a recommendation for indoor masking in public places.
Only two other Vermont counties — Essex and Windsor — have similar community levels this week and another three — Orange, Orleans and Caledonia — are in the “medium” range. The balance of the state is listed as “low” this week.
Washington Central responded to the change in designation by announcing a return to “universal indoor masking” — in schools and on buses — starting Monday and running at least through Friday.
Assuming the county’s numbers improve and its community level is lowered, the restrictions could be relaxed again for next week. However, school officials won’t be in a position to make that call until after the CDC updates its ratings on Thursday night.
Absent an improvement, officials have indicated masks will continue to be required.
“We need to normalize masking in times of high viral activity, as we have seen this virus change multiple times and should assume we will continue to see changing levels of transmission within our community,” a statement outlining the updated guidance said.
Signed by Maria Melekos, the district’s COVID-19 coordinator and Interim Superintendent Jennifer Miller-Arsenault, the statement invited those with questions to contact Melekos.
On Monday, Miller-Arsenault said compliance wasn’t a problem.
“Students and staff are wearing their masks just we asked them to,” she said. “It seems to be going well.”
The change in protocol is consistent with the district’s messaging on masking before making them optional two weeks ago.
We’ve tried really hard to be transparent and proactive in our communications all along,” Miller-Arsenault said.
Miller-Arsenault and Melekos had publicly and repeatedly indicated the district would monitor the CDC’s community level for Washington County and masks would be optional for students and staff as long as it remained in the low to medium range. However, they have said the district would follow the CDC’s recommendation that indoor masking be required in the event the county’s community level was elevated to high.
“This was not unexpected,” Miller-Arsenault said, suggesting it likely isn’t the last time the rules will change.
“We’re always going to be able to pivot keeping the safety and the health of our students staff and school community at the forefront,” she said.
