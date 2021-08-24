BARRE — City Hall won’t be shuttered to the public and today’s community visit won’t be canceled, but a recent surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted City Manager Steve Mackenzie to revive some pandemic protocols he let lapse in June.
The most notable change — one that will go into effect today — is a requirement that everyone who enters City Hall, or any other municipally owned building, wear a cloth face covering.
The targeted mask mandate applies to employees and visitors in city-owned buildings regardless of their vaccination status and mirrors a protective measure adopted by the Montpelier City Council last week.
“It’s a reasonable, low-impact step to take to help avoid the spread of the virus, whether you’re vaccinated or not,” Mackenzie said Tuesday.
Since June 15 only those who had not yet been vaccinated were required to wear masks in municipal buildings. Those buildings — most notably City Hall — reopened to the general public on June 21 after being off-limits to most and appointment-only for some for more than a year.
Mackenzie said he doesn’t envision that happening again, but believed restoring some safety protocols in response to a surge in COVID cases associated with the delta variant was “prudent and necessary.”
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said.
The mask requirement won’t apply to employees when they are working alone in an enclosed office, but those who work in common areas must wear one at all times.
Mackenzie said employees and visitors will again be expected to practice social distancing when in city buildings and employees have been instructed to stay home if they are ill or displaying any of the symptoms — from fever, cough and fatigue to sore throats, runny noses and body aches — associated with COVID.
“You shouldn’t be coming into work if you’re sick, period,” he said. “COVID or no.”
Starting today, Mackenzie said the rules will apply to public meetings typically held at City Hall and occasionally at Alumni Hall and will be extended to include three in-person venues for today’s community visit by the Vermont Council of Rural Development.
A series of nine 90-minute forums will be held throughout the day and this evening at Aldrich Public Library, Barre Opera House and Church of the Good Shepherd to kick off a community brainstorming session about Barre’s future. The event will also feature a free community dinner at the Elks Lodge.
Originally planned nearly 18 months ago the “All In for Barre” community visit was postponed in the early days of the pandemic and Mayor Lucas Herring said the possibility of it being canceled again given the rise in COVID cases was discussed and dismissed in recent days.
That said, Herring explained, the format, which initially involved six in-person forums — two at each location during the day, followed by three sessions and a remote option at night has been modified to accommodate virtual participants at each of the nine forums.
Herring said Tuesday he might be one of them, if only to create space for others to attend in person.
Eager to collect community feedback on topics that range from homelessness and substance use disorder to filling vacant buildings and transportation, Herring said the precautionary protocols proposed by Mackenzie, coupled with the virtual attendance option should be adequate.
“At this point there is nothing from the state that tells us we should not do it,” he said.
For the purposes of the city-sponsored forums, Mackenzie said the mask mandate would extend to the library and the Washington Street church. Because the opera house is co-located in City Hall he said they would automatically apply there. However, Mackenzie said nothing would prevent the opera house from adopting stricter guidelines if its board or executive director believed they are necessary.
Herring said there will be a grab and go alternative for tonight’s community dinner — providing those who prefer to eat outdoors that option. The free meal will be served at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
Herring is eager to collect community feedback on topics that range from homelessness and substance use disorder to filling vacant buildings and transportation. Links to the forums, which are scheduled to start at 2:30, 4:15 and 7 p.m. can be found at bit.ly/ForBarre and the mayor said he hopes those unable or uncomfortable attending in person will use them to participate.
“We want to get a turnout that is a representative sample of the city,” Herring said. “We need that input.”
Though Mackenzie’s protocols went into effect today, Herring said he encouraged those planning to present at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to feel free to attend remotely. The council, he predicted, will have to spread out going forward in order to heed the social distancing requirement and some members uncomfortable wearing masks for a prolonged period of time might opt to participate remotely while the protocols remain in place.
“Hopefully it’s just a slight bump and things get back to normal shortly,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
