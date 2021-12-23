MONTPELIER — Many who work in the Capital City — including several employed at City Hall — can breathe easier today because, as long as no one is in the room with them, city councilors have agreed they are now exempt from a two week-old mask mandate.
Those who have ignored that mandate — and there are a good number of them — can also breathe easier because the council isn’t planning on enforcing its just modified “emergency order” at this time.
During their Wednesday night meeting, councilors approved a surgical adjustment to a local mask mandate many have followed, but plenty have ignored since it went into effect earlier this month. However, they agreed, they aren’t yet ready to incorporate penalties in an effort to compel compliance.
That may change, but City Manager Bill Fraser suggested councilors defer consideration of beefing up enforcement until they review the proposed order before presumably renewing it next month.
“I recommend you wait,” he said, noting the 45-day clock included in legislation that allowed communities to enact local mask mandates has been ticking for two weeks.
Despite complaints Fraser couldn’t quantify, most involve a “couple of businesses.” Shaw’s supermarket is definitely one of them and while the store is complying with the ordinance, it isn’t unusual for some of its patrons to ignore the signs posted in the windows.
While the law does allow for fines and some communities have incorporated them in their mask mandates, Montpelier didn’t and won’t for now.
Councilors generally agreed waiting to discuss potential penalties for those violating the order was a prudent move even as they approved a change that makes the mask mandate a little less restrictive.
The change, recommended by Fraser, inserts language that is functionally identical to language the council intentionally stripped from a draft before adopting the mask mandate on Dec. 8.
That language essentially exempted those who were “not in the presence of others” from needing to wear masks in buildings that are open to the public.
Councilors were persuaded at the time that language didn’t adequately protect the public due to the airborne nature of COVID-19 and its variants.
The new council-approved change uses slightly different language to reverse course.
“Any person who is alone in a public building is not required to wear a facial covering so long as they remain alone,” it states.
Fraser said that language is consistent with a policy for city buildings and an earlier version of the mask mandate that was in place for a year in Montpelier before expiring in June.
Councilors approved the change on a night when they expressed support for universal mail-in voting, but agreed they weren’t yet ready to make that commitment with respect to the city’s annual elections in March.
Though councilors would like to mail ballots to every active registered voter in the run-up to Town Meeting Day whether they do that will likely depend on if the Montpelier Roxbury School Board decides to do the same.
The School Board isn’t in a position to make that decision at this point. It moved a little closer Wednesday night when councilors provided their unanimous authorization, understanding the Roxbury Select Board has twice punted on the issue and doesn’t plan to make up its mind until next month.
The council’s vote sent a signal about where it stands, but members were unwilling to commit to mailing ballots for the city elections to all voters until they know the School Board can do the same.
Councilors were less concerned that a potential city-school ballot that is automatically mailed to all voters would mean two other ballots — one involving the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority and the other the Central Vermont Career Center — would have to be requested or voted in person at the polls in March.
While they acknowledged that would likely drive down turnout for those lower profile elections, most councilors seemed comfortable with that outcome provided the city and school ballots are sent to everyone.
If the School Board can’t, or won’t agree to an all mail-in election, councilors suggested the city probably shouldn’t either in order to avoid confusion.
City Clerk John Odum said the Roxbury Select Board, which this week indicated it would hold off making a decision until after the Legislature established rules for Town Meeting Day next month, is scheduled to meet Jan. 10. The council, he said meets two days later, and while that is cutting it close with respect to making a decision, it is still doable.
For the moment there will be at least two separate ballots and potentially as many as four.
The ballot for the career center, which is seeking approval from 18 towns including Montpelier, to become its own school district, has to be separate because ballots from all of the town will be commingled before they are counted.
It is possible the city, school and public safety authority questions could all be printed on one ballot provided the council and the School Board don’t opt for an all mail-in election. Those ballots would be available upon request as is typically the case and would be mailed out along with the career center ballot.
The number of separate ballots would increase to three and two of them — one for the career center and the other for the public safety authority — would be available on request if Roxbury consents, the School Board opts for all mail-in voting and the council follows suit, as members said is their preference. That joint ballot would be mailed to all voters with a note reminding them the other two ballots are available.
Though the council could conceivably decide to go the all mail-in route alone, that seems like the least likely possibility at this point given concerns councilors expressed about the confusion it would create. Under that scenario there would be four ballots and one — the city’s — would automatically mail. The others would be available to early voters upon request, or could be voted at the polls.
