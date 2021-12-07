EAST MONTPELIER – Add East Montpelier to the list of communities where officials have opted to reinstate lapsed mask mandates under a new law that gives them that authority.
On Monday night the Select Board approved a local ordinance that, until further notice, will require most people to wear cloth face coverings or face shields in establishments that are open to the public.
The new rule, applies to employees, customers and other visitors with three notable exceptions.
Children under 5 needn’t wear cloth face coverings under the just-approved ordinance and neither does anyone who has difficulty breathing. A third exemption involves people who are eating or drinking inside any establishment that serves food or beverages.
You can enjoy a maple creamee at that Bragg Farm without wearing a mask, but if you’re picking up milk at Dudley’s store or you’re behind the counter at the East Montpelier Home Center you must be masked until the ordinance is lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.