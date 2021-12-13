MONTPELIER — Ineffective immediately?
The jury is still out, but the Capital City’s revived mask mandate got off to a rocky start last week, leaving plenty of room for improvement.
A quick trip through Montpelier late Friday afternoon revealed spotty compliance with an indoor mask mandate city councilors approved — “effective immediately” — late Wednesday night.
That included at City Hall, where two of three people in public view were mask-less — during a brief visit on Friday.
One was seated well behind a Plexiglas barrier and working alone at her desk. She put on her mask while approaching the counter and kept it on while briefly dealing with a customer.
There were two women seated in the lobby at the time. Both had masks on, though one was wearing on her chin — her nose and mouth exposed while she was chatting to the woman next to her.
That was at City Hall where, earlier in the day, Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer sent an email to city employees advising them of the council-approved mask mandate “… requiring anyone entering a building open to the public in the city to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times.”
In a brief email where much of the text was bolded, and in some cases underlined, for emphasis, Niedermayer indicated earlier rules had changed.
“… The council’s mask mandate trumps any of our other policies,” Niedermayer wrote. “So, for now, everyone needs to wear a mask when they are inside, at all times, no exceptions (except when actively eating or drinking).
“There are no exceptions for being alone at your desk, for being behind Plexiglas, or for being socially distanced,” she added. “For right now, everyone needs to be masked up at all times, regardless of vaccination status.”
All, or portions, of some city-owned facilities — including the police and fire stations, the water resource recovery center and the water treatment facility, would continue to operate under the city’s OSHA Compliance Masking Policy, which establishes less restrictive masking guidelines for vaccinated employees.
Though he wasn’t in the office last week, City Clerk John Odum said he received Niedermayer’s email last week and suggested the mask mandate would take some getting used to.
“It is going to be really hard for some people,” he said.
Odum said the mask mandate was the subject of a department head discussion on Monday and calls from those reporting incidents of non-compliance had already started to come in.
They weren’t hard to find heading into the weekend.
A brief trip to VSECU Friday afternoon found three people visible from the lobby and it wasn’t the teller seated behind the Plexiglas barrier. She did have a mask at her desk, but wasn’t wearing it while serving a woman who was wearing a cloth face covering and a man who wasn’t. The latter, wasn’t advised he probably should and it wasn’t clear the former was aware she was technically violating the mask city’s mandate.
Attempts to reach VSECU’s Montpelier branch for comment were unsuccessful Monday.
This one could take some outreach.
In the aftermath of the council’s decision, there wasn’t a perceptible uptick in the number of masked patrons at Shaw’s supermarket in Montpelier during rush-hour Friday afternoon. Many, if not most, were wearing face coverings, but many weren’t and it didn’t appear the store’s masked employees were taking steps to encourage compliance.
The Wayside Restaurant straddles the boundary separating Montpelier and Berlin and on Friday evening the sign outside the entrance in Montpelier declared “Masks Optional,” while advising patrons: “… if you choose not to wear a mask, please be mindful of those around you.”
The council-adopted mask mandate creates an exemption for people who are eating while at restaurants, like the Wayside. That exemption doesn’t extend to those waiting to be seated and doesn’t apply to wait staff, most of whom weren’t wearing masks on Friday.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.