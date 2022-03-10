MONTPELIER — When it comes to face coverings you can add Montpelier to the parade of communities that has essentially adopted a “wear them if you want them” alternative to a local mask mandate.
With public sentiment shifting, state guidelines changing and “science” — at least for now — no longer on the side of the indoor masking requirement they adopted in December, councilors unanimously agreed Wednesday night to immediately terminate the local emergency order less than 48 hours before it was set to expire.
Unable to justify what would have been a third 30-day extension and facing growing resistance from downtown business owners, councilors sought to bolster the “trust” some suggested they’d need to impose a similar pandemic-related requirement in the future.
Mayor Anne Watson kicked off the conversation noting the absence of an administrative recommendation and her receipt of an email from Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive.
“A majority of businesses downtown are hoping we do not renew the mask mandate,” Watson said, citing Groberg’s email.
It quickly became clear a majority of the council was on the same page, though some for different reasons.
Councilor Cary Brown, who was elected last Tuesday, said up-to-date information about COVID-19 case counts in Washington County compiled by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) undercut the rationale for extending the expiring mandate.
“We’re not falling under the CDC recommendations for indoor masking currently,” she said.
Councilor Lauren Hierl agreed.
“My inclination is to let it lapse,” she said of the emergency order that would have expired today absent a decision to either extend or terminate it.
Hierl, who credited the council for “following the science” when adopting the local mask mandate in December, extending it in January and again in February, suggested approving another 30-day extension would do more harm than good.
“It sounds like businesses and others are having trouble enforcing it,” she said, suggesting lifting the mandate when it doesn’t appear to be warranted might bolster support for bringing it back if case counts suddenly rise.
“I’d like to keep it in the tool box if we see … other times we need to use it,” she said.
Barring legislative action, the authority to enact local mask ordinances will expire April 30.
Councilor Conor Casey said the law passed late last year was a sorry substitute for a statewide mask mandate and led to a “negligent patchwork approach” that saw some communities enact masking requirements and many others pass.
That said, Casey agreed with Hierl.
“We should follow the science … and listen to the community,” he said, adding: “We need residents to trust us in case there’s a future need for a mandate.”
Casey went on to note the mandate that was still in place at the time wasn’t terribly effective.
“It’s not being enforced,” he said. “Some businesses are being openly defiant calling City Hall, saying ‘we’re not going to do it anymore.’”
While Casey said he would vote against extending the ordinance, Councilor Dona Bate said the council didn’t need to vote at all.
“If we don’t do anything, it will expire on Friday,” she said.
It briefly appeared that’s what the council might do before one member — Jack McCullough — said he arrived at Wednesday night’s meeting inclined to vote for another 30-day extension.
McCullough acknowledged the council wasn’t inclined to approve another extension and he had no problem with lifting the order.
“I don’t like wearing a mask any more than anyone else,” he said, shortly before making the motion to terminate the mask mandate “effective immediately.”
Though something of a surprise, McCullough’s motion was unanimously approved, but not before Stephen Whitaker weighed in.
Fresh off his failed mayoral bid, Whitaker told the council it should cut its losses and immediately end a mandate that contained no enforcement mechanism unless you count selectively shaming local businesses.
“You’ve made a real farcical embarrassment out of the whole thing, and now you’re trying to pretend you’re going to save face here,” he said.
The council’s decision to lift the mandate doesn’t preclude businesses from requiring masks be worn in their establishments, or anyone from wearing them. Barring additional action, it does lift the requirement in City Hall and other municipally owned buildings.
Councilors, who had previously agreed to meet remotely this month because of COVID-related concerns, agreed to resume in-person meetings on March 23 while retaining a remote option for residents.
In a related matter councilors are poised to approve a temporary ordinance that will allow businesses to create curbside “parklets” starting April 15. That ordinance is expected to be adopted later this month, even as work on a more permanent version continues.
During the pandemic, “parklets,” a street-side seating option for retail establishments, provided valuable space for restaurants that was invaluable when indoor capacity was limited due to COVID.
