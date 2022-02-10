MARSHFIELD — The new owners of the Marshfield Village Store hope turning the store into a worker-owned cooperative will give employees incentive to stick around and make the business better.
Kenny and Ciara Phillips had owned the store for seven years, though Ciara Phillips had been running it since 2010. She said operating the store during the coronavirus pandemic has been “awful and insane.”
She said finding staff has been difficult at times and the store has been plenty busy.
A group of five people has raised $700,000 through private donations to buy the store. The pair jumped at the chance to sell the store and do something else, though they don't know yet what that looks like. The sale was finalized Monday.
“We had a lot of fun doing it, we're just ready to do something different,” Kenny Phillips said, adding it'll be bittersweet to say goodbye to the community they see as a family.
“We tell people it's the best place in Vermont,” he said.
Ciara Phillips said she didn't know much about worker-owned cooperatives, but she hoped it would give people more initiative to work towards something and solve the staffing issues.
Michelle Eddleman McCormick is one of the five like-minded individuals who bought the store. McCormick had a career in international travel that was upended by the pandemic. So she said she quit her job, left Florida for Vermont and ended up becoming friends with the other business partners.
“I didn't wake up this time last year thinking I'd be running a store,” she said.
McCormick said she was looking for a better pace of life and a better natural environment for her children and found that in Marshfield. She said she is concerned about the impacts of climate change and southwest Florida has seen environmental degradation, so she wanted to raise her kids in a place with a sense of community that will be more resilient to climate change.
She said while the building that houses the store will be owned by a nonprofit so that it's preserved and protected for the community, the partner group has decided the business will be owned by those who run it.
“We feel like it's the most equitable model for our economic system, where the workers are the owners,” she said.
McCormick said this cooperative is different from the Plainfield Co-op or the Hunger Mountain Coop, where those are member-owned cooperatives. She said this store will remain mostly the same as it was, apart from a stronger focus on locally-made products, but the employees will become owners and there will be a democratic process in how the store is operated.
She said the store has about 14 people working part time and they have agreed to stay on under this new format.
While the retail industry has not gone unscathed through the pandemic, McCormick said it was a different kind of hit from the travel industry. She said while there are obstacles such as supply chain issues, the village store has actually been busier than normal because people stayed local and tried to shop at smaller places.
She said staffing was the challenge and hopefully when the workers are the owners, there's a different sense of responsibility and accountability.
“You have a personal, vested interest in the success of the business, rather than someone who just clocks in and clocks out,” she said.
She said the store will have a board of directors that will be elected by the workers. McCormick said any of the employees will be eligible for a director seat.
