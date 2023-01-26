BARRE — A Marshfield man has been sentenced to 10 years to life for having sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl.

Paul William Grant, 35, was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 years old. Grant was convicted by a jury in November after a two-day trial. Because Grant has been given a life sentence, his case will automatically be appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court, according to state law.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.