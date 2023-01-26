BARRE — A Marshfield man has been sentenced to 10 years to life for having sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl.
Paul William Grant, 35, was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 years old. Grant was convicted by a jury in November after a two-day trial. Because Grant has been given a life sentence, his case will automatically be appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court, according to state law.
According to court records, in September 2018 a girl reported to a family member that she had performed a sex act on Grant in a bedroom. Police said the victim reported there were two incidents where she performed a sex act on Grant and the family then contacted the Department for Children and Families.
During an interview at OUR House in Barre, police said the victim, who was 5 years old at the time of the incidents, reported she was sitting on a couch watching television when Grant walked in and had her perform a sex act. Police said the victim reported everyone was sleeping at the time and Grant told her not to tell her mother about the incident.
The victim reported a second incident where Grant walked into her bedroom and again had her perform a sex act, according to court records.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault sought the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to serve for Grant with a maximum term of life. Judge Kevin Griffin had the ability to sentence Grant to a five-year minimum on the conviction if he made findings on the record that such a sentence would serve the interests of justice and public safety. Grant’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, sought the five-year minimum sentence and asked that Grant be given a sentence that included probation following his release.
Holly Leach, a victim’s advocate, read aloud a statement from the victim who was in the courtroom Tuesday with her family.
“I was so young. … And I really wish none of this would have happened,” the victim said in the statement.
She said Grant should never have done what he did to her, and he knows what he did was wrong.
Kaplan had Grant’s sister testify, who reported Grant is a hard worker who is deeply devoted to his family but has known issues with substance use.
Thibault said while Grant may work hard and is committed to his family, he also hasn’t taken responsibility for his actions, nor has he expressed remorse for what he did. Grant had been on probation in the past for a prior felony conviction from 2009, but had that probation revoked because of noncompliance. The prosecutor said these factors along with Grant’s substance use issues show he is someone who has an extensive need for rehabilitation and a long term of supervision once he’s released back into the community.
“What is most concerning to the state here is the absolute lack of insight demonstrated (by Grant) throughout (the court process). Clearly those around him, his family, have insight into his offense behavior. It may be out of charterer or destructive, but it seems the defendant doesn’t come to grips with that. Acknowledging on one hand that he was convicted and then yet challenging or disagreeing with (Grant stating), ‘It’s not as they say it happened,’” Thibault said.
The prosecutor said Grant’s lack of empathy for the victim is of utmost concern and paints a grim picture when it comes to rehabilitation and Grant’s meaningful participation in treatment.
Thibault said why Grant did this is still unclear. He said a psychosexual evaluation performed on Grant showed he is not attracted to children. He said he’s left to speculate about the motive and wondered if Grant was trying to punish someone in the victim’s family or if it was simply a crime of opportunity.
“That mystery makes it very difficult to contemplate how possibly the Department of Corrections, or a therapist, can mitigate the risk,” Thibault said.
The victim is related to Grant’s children. The prosecutor said this incident is not going to be a family secret or something that can be locked away or ignored. He said it’s clear the victim is going to continue having a relationship with Grant’s kids and they, too, will have to come to grips with what happened.
“The consequences here will radiate on for a lifetime,” Thibault said.
The prosecutor said the incentive of potentially rejoining the community after 10 years gives him an opportunity to reach that insight and express that empathy to begin repairing the harm he caused. He noted if Grant can do the hard work, his family will be there to support him.
Kaplan said Thibault made much about Grant’s lack of acceptance of responsibility. The defense attorney said he would let his client speak for himself, but the court would hear such an acceptance.
Kaplan said Grant has been going through an internal struggle. He said Grant was struggling with drugs at the time of the incidents and has holes in his memory from that period of time.
“He has never thought of himself as a person who is capable of doing what he’s been convicted of here, but who has had to come to terms with the fact that, in fact, he very likely did this. And that there is inside of him a deep, abiding shame and remorse that he could be a person to do this kind of thing,” Kaplan said.
He said Grant also has developed an appreciation for how his actions have impacted everyone in his life.
Kaplan said Grant’s struggles with substance use are well known and have caused all of the problems in Grant’s life, including the conduct that led to this conviction. He said his client was totally amenable to treatment so he can come to terms with what he’s done.
Grant said he knows he was heavily using drugs at the time of these incidents. He said he started using again after he was convicted in November because it was hard for him to accept what he’s done.
“It’s still really hard to accept. I am accepting, but it’s difficult to say the least,” he said.
Grant said he still doesn’t know what to say to the victim and didn’t know if he ever will.
“I can start by saying ‘I’m sorry,’ but I know that’s nowhere near anything to what has been put on her, so to speak,” he said.
Grant said he still struggles with what happened. He said he knows it did happen because he’s been convicted of it.
“But how and why? I’d just have to say it must have been drugs. It had to have been because I, clean and sober, would not do that,” he said.
Judge Griffin said it’s clear that Grant has a family that loves and supports him. He said when Grant reenters the community, the judge is hopeful that his family will be there to help him reenter successfully.
“You have a lot to offer, Mr. Grant, if you can stay within your lane knowing what you need to do and not do,” he said.
Griffin said the pre-sentence investigation completed by the Department of Corrections for this case was one of the most impacting he’s seen. He said that was because of the statements given not only by the victim and her family, but also by Grant’s family.
The judge told the victim her impact statement was beautiful and thanked her for taking the time to write it.
He then read aloud part of a statement submitted by the victim’s father. Griffin said he’s never read such a moving and compelling statement before.
The father talked about the profound impact this case has had on his family. But the judge said the statement also gave him hope that the family will be OK.
The father said in his statement, “But if I could point to any small semblance of hope during these years that helped drive me forward to this moment, it would be this: Often, when I feel completely overwhelmed and in dire proximity of succumbing to the weight of the ceaseless exhaustion, I try to rely heavily on the idea that (the victim), our family and everyone else involved in this case could make monumental feats of growth from this nightmare. I would effortlessly smile when I tried to imagine the amount of progress we could make on our journey in an equal span of time to the length that we have endured thus far,”
The father added the idea that the family can focus on growth instead of the next court event helped him survive while doing his best to shield his family.
The judge said he was “blown away” that the victim’s father was able to maintain positivity and hope while going through this process. Griffin said that will be essential as he continues to parent the victim and the judge hoped the father never gives up that positivity.
Griffin said the fact that Grant had been on probation previously and had that probation revoked would play a part in the sentence he imposed Tuesday on Grant.
He said Grant’s risk assessments show he is able to be treated. The judge said Grant will need to complete that treatment in order to be eligible for release.
He said how much time Grant serves on the maximum end of his sentence will be up to him.
The judge said he wasn’t surprised that Grant has limited insight into his actions. He said if Grant fully understood what he did and had a handle on it, he wouldn’t need treatment.
Griffin then sentenced Grant to 10 years to life, with credit for time served as allowed by law. Grant has about a year and three months’ worth of credit. His minimum release date is in October 2031, according to court records.
