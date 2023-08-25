BARRE — A Marshfield man facing an attempted murder charge has been released to the custody of a family member.

Elijah Jarreth Conn, 20, pleaded not guilty Aug. 8 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree attempted murder, a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a crash.

