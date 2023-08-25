BARRE — A Marshfield man facing an attempted murder charge has been released to the custody of a family member.
Elijah Jarreth Conn, 20, pleaded not guilty Aug. 8 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree attempted murder, a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a crash.
If convicted, Conn faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the attempted murder charge, with a presumptive minimum of 20 years.
The state had asked that Conn be held without bail while the case against him is pending. Judge Kevin Griffin issued an order Thursday releasing Conn to the custody of a family member. If that family member does not report any violations of Conn’s conditions of release — which include a 24-hour curfew — the family member could face their own criminal charges.
Sgt. William Warner, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a crash was reported on Route 2 in Marshfield on Aug. 3 where a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Warner said the vehicle involved, a white Subaru Forester, had left the scene.
He said he went to the scene and spoke to a witness who reported the driver of the Subaru, later identified as Conn, was driving erratically.
The witness reported the occupants in the Subaru were yelling at a vehicle in front of them, according to court records.
Warner said the witness reported a woman got out of the vehicle in front of the Subaru, and the Subaru hit her and sped away.
Warner said the witness reported the victim tried to get out of Conn’s way, but “he just plowed her over.”
Warner said another witness reported Conn drove into the front vehicle with the Subaru, which caused the woman to get out of the vehicle she was driving. He said this witness reported Conn, “deliberately ran her down.”
Warner said he then spoke to the victim and her partner, who reported they were driving west on Route 2 when the Subaru got behind them. He said the victim reported they had exchanged middle fingers with those in the Subaru, and those in the Subaru threw items at the victim’s vehicle.
The investigator said the victim’s partner reported those in the Subaru threatened him and the victim before Conn drove into the victim’s vehicle.
Warner said the victim identified Conn as the driver of the Subaru based on photos of him from social media.
The investigator said Conn was interviewed and denied getting into a dispute on Route 2 nor did he hit anyone with a vehicle.
Warner said he then issued Conn a citation for the crash.
Warner said while processing Conn, he refused to let the investigator take his fingerprints, stating he “would just burn his fingerprints off on a stove.”
Warner said he was later told that the victim had suffered scratches and bruising on her knees, lower legs, ankles, thighs and neck.
He said the victim later reported Conn was looking her in the eye when he drove into her.
Deputy State’s Attorney Zachery Weight filed a motion seeking to have Conn held without bail while the case against him is pending. Weight argued there are no conditions of release that could protect the public from Conn.
The prosecutor noted Conn threatened to sexually assault the victim before he drove into her. He said Conn fled the scene and lied about his involvement to law enforcement.
A hearing was held on that motion Aug. 11, which included testimony from the victim.
Following the hearing, Judge Griffin issued an order releasing Conn on conditions and into the custody of a family member.
In his order, the judge said while the evidence of guilt against Conn is great, when taken in a light most favorable to the state, his risk of flight is minimal. Judge Griffin said Conn has no prior adult criminal record, was born and raised in Vermont, has extensive family ties to Washington County and has no history of noncompliance with court orders. The judge said Conn’s family member is willing to act as Conn’s custodian and is able to provide appropriate supervision of Conn.