BARRE – A Marshfield man is accused of trying to run his daughter's ex-boyfriend off the road.
Chad M. Sevene, 41, pleaded not guilty via phone Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of gross negligent operation, reckless endangerment and aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Sevene faces a maximum sentence of eight and a half years in prison. He was issued conditions of release.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a man called 911 Thursday to report Sevene, the father of the man's former partner, had rammed his vehicle multiple times and was following him on Route 2 in Plainfield. Pennoyer said the victim had a 911 only cellphone and lost contact with dispatch, but later went to the police department in Barre City.
The victim reported he was driving Sevene's daughter home following their break-up. He told police the woman said he could drop her off at Maplefields, where her father would pick her up.
At the gas station, the victim told police Sevene started “talking trash” to him saying he better not look at Sevene. He told police the woman had not gotten all of her things out of his vehicle, but he wanted to avoid an altercation with Sevene so he decided to leave.
Pennoyer said the victim reported Sevene then started following him. He told police Sevene hit his vehicle from behind and then hit the side of the vehicle. The victim reported he believed Sevene was trying to force him off the road.
Pennoyer said the victim reported Sevene then pulled in front of him and hit the brakes, forcing him to stop. The victim reported he then drove the opposite way to get away from Sevene and went to the police department.
The trooper said he looked at the victim's vehicle and there was melted rubber on the side of the vehicle which appeared to be from Sevene's vehicle when he struck the victim.
Pennoyer said he contacted Sevene's daughter, who refused to tell him where her father was and said whatever occurred was the victim's fault.
Pennoyer said he located the vehicle Sevene was driving at Sevene's residence and the owner gave him consent to examine the vehicle. He said the front passenger tire had marks on it consistent with rubbing on something while the car was driving. There were no such marks on the vehicle's three other tires, according to court records.
Pennoyer said he then spoke with Sevene who reported he told his daughter to get her things from the victim's vehicle “before I end up punching this kid in the mouth.” He told Pennoyer he followed the victim out of the gas station, but he didn't say why. Pennoyer said Sevene reported the victim “brake checked” him several times, and when he passed the victim swerved toward him. He also admitted to stopping in front of the victim to cut him off so his daughter could get her things, according to court records.
Sevene told Pennoyer the rubber on the victim's vehicle was from the victim swerving at him. But Pennoyer said the marks showed Sevene had turned the tire into the vehicle when the marks were made.
