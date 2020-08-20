BARRE — A Marshfield man is accused of killing his father in what may have been a mental health incident.
Samir D. Fink, 33, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree murder. If convicted, Fink faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a minimum sentence of 20 years. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Detective Sgt. Angela Baker, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit a woman called 911 Wednesday morning to report she had found her husband, 71-year-old William Fink, dead in his bed. She told police the younger Fink, who is her son, and his father had gotten into an argument and she believed Samir Fink shot and killed his father.
Baker said police arrived at the home on Sunrise Drive and found the younger Fink and his mother. She said Samir Fink told police he had a gun and it was in a locked box in his room.
Baker said police found the older Fink dead, lying on his side in his bed and there appeared to be gunshot holes in the pillow by his body.
Police executed a search warrant on the home and Baker said they found five bullet casings in the older Fink’s room. They found the younger Fink’s gun, which Baker said was a 9mm Beretta APX. She said the gun had a round in the chamber, but its magazine was empty. Baker said police found other magazines for the gun in his room which had ammo in them. All of the ammunition found in the younger Fink’s room matched the casings found in the older Fink’s room, according to court records.
The victim’s wife told police she sleeps in a separate room than the victim because he snores. She told police she woke up early Wednesday morning and noticed the older Fink wasn’t already awake because he’s an early riser. The wife told police she went into his bedroom and found him dead. She told police she had heard a gunshot Tuesday night, but didn’t think it was strange since she’s heard gunshots near her home before.
Baker said the woman reported the younger Fink hasn’t been the same after suffering a stroke six years ago. She told police Samir Fink was acting “disassociative” prior to the shooting. She told police she tried to talk to her son about what had happened to his father, but he was dismissive.
Baker said the woman reported finding Samir Fink in his bed with his blankets pulled up to his face and his eyes were huge. She told police he said something like “violence is so bad.”
Avi Springer, the attorney representing the younger Fink, said during Thursday’s arraignment he wanted to have his client screened by mental health professionals because it appeared Samir Fink had suffered some sort of episode at the time of the incident.
A bail review hearing has been set for 3 p.m. Aug. 28.
