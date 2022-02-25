BARRE — A Marshfield man is accused of having sexual contact with a child.
Andrew Richard Pallas, 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. If convicted, Pallas faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions including no unsupervised contact with girls under the age of 16.
Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit the victim told an educator at her school in December that she had been sexually assaulted by Pallas. Merriam said the teacher, who is a mandated reporter, then reported the assault to the Department for Children and Families.
Merriam said the victim was interviewed on Dec. 13 and reported she was at a party in Berlin the previous winter when she was 15 years old. The victim reported her mother was at the party, along with others including Pallas, according to court records. The detective said the victim reported her mother let those at the party know how old the victim was and indicated she didn’t want anyone talking to the victim.
Merriam said the victim reported she, her mother, Pallas and another person at the party went to a different home. He said it was later revealed the home was in Worcester.
The victim told police she was alone with Pallas when he started hugging her and grabbed her backside over her clothes. Merriam said the victim recalled telling Pallas she was 14 years old to try to deter him from touching her.
The victim reported later Pallas groped her under her clothes and tried to molest her, but she got up and went to the bathroom, according to court records. Merriam said the victim reported she told Pallas she needed to see her mother and he went and got her. She told investigators she told her mother what had happened and the mother got them a ride home.
Merriam said the victim reported Pallas had made comments about the victim’s body and said he wished she were older so he “could have her.”
Merriam said he spoke with Pallas on Dec. 20 by phone and Pallas denied being at the party. He said Pallas said he didn’t know who one of the people was at the party, but had said that person’s last name despite the trooper not offering that information. The detective said Pallas reported he’s with family every night and at one point became “heated” and got off the phone.
Merriam said the victim’s mother reported Pallas had woken her up at the party telling her the victim needed her. She told the detective the victim reported Pallas had been groping her.
Merriam said the witness, whom Pallas reported he didn’t know, confirmed Pallas had been at the party. He told police he didn’t know Pallas well and remembered the victim’s mother was upset when she woke him up asking for a ride home, according to court records.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
