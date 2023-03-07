MARSHFIELD — It took voters more than two hours of town meeting to decide they want to continue to have Town Meeting Day together.
In the end, voters unanimously agreed to keep the long tradition of a floor meeting, but to change the day of the week it is held in order to make it more convenient for townspeople to attend.
Amendments for Saturday and Monday were defeated before opting for Sunday afternoon, according to Town Clerk Bobbi Brimblecomb.
Justin Campbell was elected to a three-year term on the select board; Rich Baker won the one-year term. Outgoing select board member Chris Martin received a standing ovation for his 20 years of service to the town. Marie Maclay was elected as auditor.
During the meeting on Tuesday, the fire department honored Tim Maclay for 55 years of service, and presented Chief Will Schwarz with a 25-year jacket. Voters also thanked Assistant Town Clerk Winnie Valenza, who will retire after 18 years.
An amendment was offered to the town budget, limiting traffic control to $2,500 and moving the remaining $9,500 to the fire department discretionary spending. The amendment was defeated and the budget was passed as originally presented, or $1.39 million.
