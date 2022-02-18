DANVILLE — Mark Tucker has signed a new two-year contract to stay on as superintendent of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union.
According to a news release, Tucker's contract now runs through June 2024 for the supervisory union that oversees Twinfield Union School and Cabot School. He is completing his third year as CCSU superintendent after serving two years as superintendent of the former Washington Northeast Supervisory Union which was dissolved in 2019.
Board Chair Patrick Healy, who is also the chair of the Twinfield School Board, said in the release, “Our Supervisory Union Board was unanimous in offering Mr. Tucker a salary of $142,000 for next year and a salary of $146,000 for the following year. Personally, I believe this is 8-10% below comparable Superintendent salaries in Vermont. CCSU is a complex organization with five districts, six Boards, and six budgets totaling $43million, and this complexity will always make it challenging to find someone to lead CCSU. Mark has successfully merged two Supervisory Unions while at the same time tenaciously tackling our current pandemic situation. Through it all, our kids remain his TOP priority.”
Tucker said in the release, “I am humbled by the faith expressed by the Board in offering me this new contract and I look forward to living up to this through my service to CCSU for the next two years.”
