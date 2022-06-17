BARRE — Maria's Bagels has announced the downtown Barre business is moving to wholesale and retail sales only, temporarily doing away with the café.
In a Facebook post Thursday, those at the North Main Street business said they can no longer support the café after unsuccessfully searching for months for a manager.
“We will continue our search for a front-end manager and hopefully in time will be able to reopen our Café,” the post said.
For now, the business will focus on making bagels for retail sales and wholesale. It currently supplies wholesale bagels to Pump & Pantry in Williamstown, Marty's 1st Stop in Danville, Quality Market in Barre, Plainfield Hardware and Cabot Village Store.
The post asked residents for suggestions for more stores where bagels could be sold.
“I cannot thank you all more for the ongoing support and patronage throughout the seven years, and I truly hope to find the right people so that we can open back up in time,” the post said.
