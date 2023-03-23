MONTPELIER — Recreation, housing and the unhoused are all squarely before a city council that just received an update on the evolving master plan for 138 acres of city-owned land on Country Club Road, as well as a road map for responding to the needs of the city’s homeless population.
The back-to-back presentations dominated Wednesday night’s council meeting and featured competing messages from a pair of consultants.
When it comes to plans for the sprawling Country Club Road property the city acquired for $3 million last year, Stephanie Clarke, of White + Burke Real Estate Advisors, preached patience. She told councilors the first phase of the master planning process is about to enter its important last leg, and they should have an “actionable master plan” — complete with conceptual recommendations for the property — in hand by mid-May.
Meanwhile, Dan Towle and Paul Capcara, of Parker Advisors, said their work on the homelessness front is done and urged councilors to act swiftly on the recommendations contained in the 34-page needs assessment and action plan they completed.
On a night when councilors unanimously approved a declaration of inclusion and agreed to hire yet another consultant to conduct a recreation center feasibility study, the future of the existing facility on Barre Street was mentioned more than once.
Clarke told councilors whether an expanded recreation center should be incorporated as part of the vision for Country Club Road isn’t yet clear; and Capcara suggested the recreation center on Barre Street could be used as an emergency overflow shelter this coming winter, eventually being transitioned for use as a service hub for the city’s unhoused residents.
The latter idea enjoyed support and skepticism among residents during a session that spanned nearly 4½ hours. It ended with City Manager Bill Fraser providing the council with what he characterized as a “major FYI” concerning the red-brick structure that was built as an armory in 1932 and deeded to the city in 1970.
“We did take a look at the asbestos in the (recreation) center, and it appears it may be way worse than we thought it was,” he said. “We’re getting it evaluated … who knows what that means.”
Fraser said it might mean an expensive fix or require closing the building.
Fraser made passing reference to asbestos earlier in the evening, noting it, like accessibility issues, and possibly the absence of a sprinkler system, might need to be addressed. He told Towle and Capcara not to focus on any one property in their report.
They focused on two, but while renovating the annex to Another Way’s Barre Street complex was analyzed as a possibility, Capcara suggested the recreation center made more sense, and the problems listed by Fraser didn’t — from accessibility to asbestos — hadn’t prevented it from being regularly used by children.
Resident Carolyn Ridpath expressed her support for the phased transition of the recreation center into a service hub and sometimes-shelter for the unhoused that could include round-the-clock access to restrooms and showers.
Others residents, including Peter Kelman and Morgan Brown, expressed their support for the report and their fear it would be the latest chapter in a seemingly endless discussion that features questions about funding, staffing, location and more work by consultants.
“We can ask those questions again and again and again and the only thing we’ll get out of it is we won’t do (anything),” Kelman said. “We can’t just keep studying this and writing reports.”
Brown was more blunt.
“Quit talking about it, quit studying it, let’s do it,” he said.
That said, some, including homelessness advocates, indicated staffing is a real issue, the location might not be as simple as it sounds, and long-term operational costs were a consideration.
“A little more realism might be in order tonight,” said resident Nat Frothingham.
Frothingham was openly skeptical of Capcara’s suggestion that implementing the report's recommendations wouldn’t require taxpayer support and could be paid for with $425,000 in pandemic-related federal funds the council earmarked for the unhoused.
Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, said the money might be enough to get the proposed “housing hub” up and running, but it wouldn’t cover the cost of staffing it around the clock.
“Staffing is a fairly significant number,” DeAngelis said.
With the report in hand, Fraser noted one of the recommendations — creating a housing master plan — is underway and nearing completion and his staff would prepare a recommendation for addressing the other two.
Clarke’s update on the master planning process for Country Club Road contained few surprises, prompted some questions, and yielded the answers she needed from the council.
For the moment, the tract that was once the long-time home of the local Elks Club and it’s nine-hole golf course is a $3 million dreamscape — a blank canvas where anything is possible and very little has been ruled out.
However, after extensive outreach that has spanned several months, Clarke said there is some emerging clarity.
Based on the feedback solicited thus far, plans for the property won’t reflect a decision to go all in on either housing or recreation, but will reflect a balance of the two, and likely a mix of each.
Councilors were told those who have attended forums and filled out surveys want to see housing at various price points and configurations, though there has been a far heavier emphasis on multifamily structures than single-family homes.
The divide isn’t nearly as wide when it comes to recreation, and while the outdoor variety enjoys a slight edge of the indoor version, both are among the preferred uses.
Clarke said it isn’t yet clear what that means, and some individuals have suggested the Country Club Road site should not be the location of a new recreation center, if and when one is built.
The next step, according to Clarke, is a fresh round of meetings that will occur over the next several weeks, giving those who attend an opportunity to again express their preferences with respect to what should happen on the “buildable areas” — there are six — that have been identified on the property.
Clarke said the consulting team will head into those sessions with a better understanding of what people want where, and should be able to further refine the conceptual plan by limiting choices for each area to those that popped to the top in the first round.
“It’s kind of like a build-your-own adventure … buffet,” Clarke said.
Councilors said they were comfortable with all the proposed uses and predisposed to a recreation-first layout that would give way to housing and other uses beyond the already developed area.
Councilor Tim Heney said he worried residents were being asked what should happen on a large piece of property without any idea what the cost of accommodating that development might be.
“I really want to see more engineering data to help people make these nuanced decisions and not just keep going with: ‘What would you like to see here?’” he said. “I’m feeling like we’re bringing people down a path, and we might end up pulling the rug (out from under them) and that’s not good.”
Heney said the cost of constructing roads and subsurface utilities on a largely undeveloped property likely would be significant, and that didn’t factor in things like the possible need to upgrade intersections and pump stations.
Clarke said the council could expect “order of magnitude estimates” with respect to the projected cost of constructing roads and utilities at this stage, but those numbers would be most useful comparing various options.
