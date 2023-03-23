MONTPELIER — Recreation, housing and the unhoused are all squarely before a city council that just received an update on the evolving master plan for 138 acres of city-owned land on Country Club Road, as well as a road map for responding to the needs of the city’s homeless population.

The back-to-back presentations dominated Wednesday night’s council meeting and featured competing messages from a pair of consultants.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.