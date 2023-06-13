It was a weird year for Vermont’s maple sugar makers, with overall production levels down 20% from last season.
This year’s production figures were released last week by the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
According to NASS, Vermont produced 2.05 million gallons of syrup in 2023, and while that’s a 20% decrease from the previous year, last year’s production levels were higher than normal. Vermont remains the country’s largest producer of maple syrup.
In Vermont, in 2023, NASS figures there were 6.35 million taps, a 5% dip from the year before. The yield per tap was estimated at 0.322 gallons, down from 0.384 in 2022.
In 2022, Vermont produced $84.5 million worth of maple syrup, reflecting a 51% increase over 2021. The average price was up in 2022 as well, to $33.10 per gallon, a $1.10 increase from 2021.
“It was a roller coaster year for Vermont sugar makers, but once again they rolled with the weather and produced a high-quality crop of pure Vermont maple syrup,” stated Anson Tebbetts, Vermont secretary of agriculture, in the NASS release. “We are grateful to all our producers for their hard work and look forward to enjoying maple for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
According to NASS, the United States produced 4.18 million gallons of maple syrup in 2023, a 15% decrease from 2022. There were 13.4 million taps, or 4% less than in 2022. The yield per tap was also down, at 0.311 gallons, a drop of 0.042 gallons per tap in 2022.
In 2022, the national average price per gallon of maple syrup was $34.70, down $1.20 from 2021.
Allison Hope, executive director of Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, said it can be hard to tell how the industry is doing by looking at the NASS figures, though it’s the best data available. Hope said NASS often revises its figures, sometimes years after the fact, and while it makes the data more accurate, it can be hard to glean anything from year to year. Conversations with NASS and the International Maple Syrup Institute have led to better data gathering, however, she said.
“Those reports are one of the few tangible ways that we can wrap our arms around the size of the industry, mostly in Vermont but also nationwide, and in each state they survey that has a big enough crop. And there’s really surprisingly no real other way to do it,” she said.
The data is important for when the industry needs to deal with the government with regard to where resources should be allocated, she said.
“I’m not surprised they’re reporting it’s down this year,” she said about the new NASS numbers. “It was an interesting and mixed year for a lot of people.”
In general, sugar makers in the southern end of Vermont had a better year than those in the north, though it depended on how one’s sugarbush was situated. There was a powerful winter storm in December that took down a lot of trees, some saw several feet of snow come to them in March, and other places saw their snowpack stick around for much longer than normal.
Maple tree sap is harvested in the spring when the weather warms and the sap starts flowing in the trees.
“For some people, that just didn’t happen the way it normally does when the weather warms up. Some people had bad years down south, some people had good years, so 20% seems reasonable in terms of information we already know,” said Hope.
She said she doesn’t think consumers will see much change in the price, though it depends on how things go in Canada, the world’s largest producer of maple syrup. Hope said Canada had an unusual sugaring season as well, per many accounts, but not all of 2023’s maple reports are out yet.
