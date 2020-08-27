BARRE — Part of a prefabricated home destined for Martha’s Vineyard only made it from East Montpelier to Barre before falling off a flatbed truck on Maple Avenue early Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. when the “over-sized load” that had just left Huntington Homes in East Montpelier “shifted” moments after it passed Hope Cemetery and was rounding a curve near the bridge on Brook Street. The component of the home – the one featuring its front door – toppled off the truck and blocked the southbound lane of the street.
Morning traffic was initially limited to one-lane while inspectors from the state Department of Motor Vehicles conducted a brief investigation and before the crane needed to lift the home back on the truck arrived.
When the crane arrived shortly after 8 a.m., police closed the section of Maple Avenue between Seminary and Brook streets. The section of road remained closed while the crane hoisted the home back on to the truck so it could be hauled back to Huntington Homes for repair.
Maple Avenue was reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m.
