BARRE — It has taken longer than expected, but the hunt for the city’s next police chief is nearing an end even as the search for its next city manager is off to a bumpier-than-hoped-for start.
The latter position has yet to be advertised, but an attempt to solicit proposals from consultants interested in aiding with the effort recently came up empty, according to Rikk Taft, the city’s director of human resources.
The unexpected development was something of a setback for a task force that had hoped to enlist the assistance of a consultant, but will lean more heavily on Taft and the work of its members.
With City Manager Steve Mackenzie planning to retire in July, the clock is ticking.
Taft said the task force has been working on a job description it had hoped a consultant would prepare. The task force hoped to bring a refined version of the document to the City Council for its approval next week.
Taft said that needs to happen before he can advertise the looming administrative vacancy — something he hopes to be able to do soon.
“My goal is to get it out yesterday, if I could,” he said Monday, noting that while timeline for the search is still intact but the wiggle room is all gone.
“We’re behind the eight-ball a little bit,” he said, suggesting the task force would meet on Thursday to finalize the job description and a “marketing plan” for the manager’s position that members have been working on since their Jan. 20 meeting.
Mackenzie has provided some suggestions with respect to the job description, but has otherwise steered clear of the search for his successor.
That isn’t true with respect to the search for Barre’s next police chief — a search Mackenzie hoped would be finalized last month and now expects will be concluded in coming weeks.
According to Mackenzie the primary reason for the delay should be resolved this week, and a search committee may be in a position to make a recommendation after being idle for more than a month. It meets on Thursday.
Mackenzie said the committee did its part narrowing the field of 12 applicants down to the four it interviewed, and then the two finalists who were interviewed a second time on Dec. 15.
According to Mackenzie, the finalists are both Vermont men and the hold up has been waiting for the results of criminal background checks requested on both of them.
Mackenzie said those results were delayed, at least in part, due to the holidays and he expected to having the missing piece of information in hand when the committee meets on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Larry Eastman has been serving as acting chief of the department since Tim Bombardier retired in October.
In addition to Mackenzie, Taft, Bombardier and Councilor Teddy Waszazak, the committee includes Fire Chief Doug Brent, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault, Sgt. Randy Tucker, former council member John LePage, Joelen Mulvaney, chair of the city’s diversity and equity committee, and Lindsey Lozier from Community National Bank.
Mackenzie, who assembled the committee has the final say, but he said he would consult with that panel and, ultimately, the City Council before making a job offer.
