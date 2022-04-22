BARRE — As the search for Barre’s next city manager nears a critical pivot point, the multitasking task force that has handled the process thus far is feeling good about how things are going.
Seven candidates have already been interviewed, two more should be on Tuesday, and by this time next week the task force will have narrowed the field again and recommended an as yet undetermined number of semifinalists to the City Council for its consideration.
While interviews aren’t yet complete and a community survey with a short response time is just being rolled out, Amanda Gustin, task force chair, is confident the five-member panel can conclude the most critical piece of its work by a self-imposed April 30 deadline.
“We’re exactly where we want to be,” Gustin said Friday.
Though scheduling issues created a week-long lull between the first two virtual interviews, which were conducted on April 11 and the third, which took place on Tuesday, the task force is well on its way to shifting from quizzing candidates to comparing notes about what they’ve heard.
A fourth candidate was interviewed Wednesday and three more on Thursday.
The hour-long interviews have been conducted in executive session, but the task force met publicly between the one held Thursday afternoon and the two that followed that evening. Members agreed to launch an online survey that will provide the community an opportunity to weigh in on what they’re looking for in a new city manager and to discuss plans for the two-day “community visits” it is choreographing for finalists selected by the council.
The brief online survey — approved and since posted at forms.gle/NkkwtmybxKJ9jnPg7 — mimics one recently conducted with city staff and employees. Results will be considered by the task force during its deliberations next Saturday.
The survey will close at the end the day on Thursday, results will be compiled and provided to task force members prior to the Saturday morning session during which they select the semifinalists that will be forwarded to the council.
The council has asked for four to six “unranked” semifinalists and Gustin said she is confident the task force can satisfy that request.
“We’re committed to assembling the best list of semifinalists to forward to (the City) Council,” she said.
Gustin said the council must decide the process it will use to further narrow the list to the finalists who will be invited to Barre on May 16 and 17.
In an effort to give the council “maximum flexibility,” Gustin said the task force is arranging schedules that could accommodate two or three finalists — though the latter scenario is still a work in progress.
The plan, which was reviewed by the task force on Thursday would involve separate one-on-one meetings with each of the finalists and Mayor Jake Hemmerick and retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie, as well as an informal meeting with local business leaders. The finalists would get most of the afternoon off to tour the community and prepare for separate evening interviews with the City Council.
The visits would resume on Tuesday, May 17, and involve separate informal “meet and greets” with city staff, department heads, committee members and residents. The finalists would again get most of the afternoon off to prepare for presentations on topics of their choice at that night’s City Council meeting.
The hope is the two-day visits will give the finalists an opportunity to get a sense of the community and the community a sense of the finalists before the council makes a job offer.
According to a timeline prepared by the task force, that wouldn’t happen until June 3, though the council could opt to move more swiftly in the interest of locking in its favored finalist.
Gustin said the task force is eager to complete its primary objective and shift its focus to nailing down the logistics of the community meetings.
“It’s been a good process,” she said. “We’re excited to turn it over to (the) council.”
Applications are still technically being accepted and one promising application received on Monday was quickly vetted and the candidate is one of two expected to be interviewed on Tuesday.
So far the city has received 33 applications, the task force whittled the list to eight and after one substitution and this week’s late addition, nine remain in the running.
All are men, some are currently employed as municipal managers, two are from Vermont and the remaining seven are out-of-state applicants. Unless the wheels come off the search in the homestretch, one will replace Mackenzie, who is retiring in July after serving 12 years as manager.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.