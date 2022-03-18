BARRE — The résumés are rolling in and a suddenly shorthanded task force is readying for the pivotal part of a process that it hopes will aid city councilors in selecting Barre’s next city manager.
A search that got off to a bumpy start and hasn’t gone according to an ill-defined script, encountered its latest obstacle Thursday night in the form of task force chair Rich Morey’s written resignation.
Citing time constraints and a process he maintained had gotten “a little out of control,” Morey suggested in his emailed resignation it might be wise for “the council to take a more active role” in the ongoing search.
Either way, Morey indicated, his resignation was effective immediately.
“It has become clear to me over the last two weeks that the time commitment has far exceeded what was originally laid out … and is only going to continue picking up with more frequent meetings and possible weekend time,” Morey wrote.
“I also feel that additional charges are being added in to this process that were not provided at the start which is contributing to the increase in time, and I don’t have the bandwidth currently to take all that on,” he added.
Much of that is due to the fact that what was initially envisioned as a consultant-led search has proceeded without the help of a consultant. A request for proposals came up empty earlier this year when no consultant was willing to do the work for the $12,000 the city was prepared to pay for it. While boosting the budget could have solved that problem it would have created another — adding weeks to a process that was already behind schedule.
Faced with that reality, the seven-member task force opted to take on duties that would have been performed by a consultant with an assist from Human Resources Director Rikk Taft.
The change of plans wasn’t optimal, but task force members, who acknowledged Morey’s resignation Thursday night and elected Amanda Gustin to replace him as chair, said they are comfortable with what they’ve accomplished so far.
Now comes the tricky part, because the task force, which is suddenly down one member and days away from losing another, needs direction from a City Council that looks different that the one responsible for appointing it late last year.
The hope is that will come Tuesday, when Mayor Jake Hemmerick has signaled he plans to surrender his seat on the task force on which he has served as a voting member since last November.
The council is scheduled to discuss appointing one of its members to replace Hemmerick on the task force and decide whether that person should have a vote when it comes to recommending a short list of candidates to the council.
Based on Thursday night’s discussion the length of that list could also be the topic of conversation when the council meets next Tuesday.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon told task force members he planned to ask the council to amend an earlier proposal that called for between two and four finalists to be forwarded for its consideration.
Lauzon said his strong preference would be for the task force to forward five unranked finalists for the council’s consideration.
Based on the response thus far to a job that was advertised earlier this month that is at least mathematically possible.
Taft told the task force 19 people had expressed interest in the position and while one subsequently withdrew from consideration, he received another moments after the task force adjourned.
Based on a cursory review, Taft said there were some intriguing options, and others that could easily be excluded based on whatever criteria is used to narrow the field.
Based on the blueprint for the search late last year, the council needs to set those criterion so they can be used by the task force to rank resumes and determine who to invite in for an initial interview. That hasn’t happened yet, though it could, and probably should, Tuesday night as the task force readies to begin reviewing resumes on March 31 and plans to discuss scheduling interviews on April 7. Those interviews are expected to occur in mid-April with finalists identified during a meeting that has been tentatively been set for Saturday, April 30.
Task force members indicated at least some of the interviews may be scheduled on weekends, though they backtracked from the notion that some interviews could be conducted by less than a quorum of the council-appointed group.
For the moment, a quorum is four, though that could change based on the council’s discussion of the committee’s composition. If the size of the task force is reduced as opposed to filling what will soon be two vacancies, the quorum could drop to three members — enough to ensure the task force could vote to go into executive session to protect the privacy of candidates.
Another unresolved issue — one the task force has discussed, but the council must decide, involves the compensation package. The advertisement for the position doesn’t include a salary range and simply suggests “the salary for the position is negotiable based on qualifications and experience.”
Those negotiations will be up to the council, which hasn’t discussed how much they are willing to pay City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s successor. Taft had hoped those talks would happen before Tuesday night’s regular meeting, but he said it will likely wait at least a week because the earlier executive session was not warned.
Mackenzie, who made the jump from city councilor to city manager after an expedited search in 2010 is scheduled to retire in July.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.