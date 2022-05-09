BARRE — The list of prospective candidates to replace retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie shortened itself before city councilors shortened it again last week, and as the administrative search comes down to the wire, Human Resources Director Rikk Taft is writing everything in pencil.
“There’s a lot of unknowns at this point,” Taft said late last week, even as he was working on locking down in-person interviews with two finalists next week.
If all goes according to script — and it could — the two finalists flagged by the council during a closed-door discussion last Tuesday, will be in Barre this time next week.
Each will have spent some time with Mackenzie and Mayor Jake Hemmerick, informally met with local business leaders and city employees and been prepping for private back-to-back interviews with the council next Tuesday night.
That’s the plan, but the search has reached the point in the program where a week can change everything and did before councilors formally considered the report of a task force responsible for narrowing the field from 33 applicants to four semi-finalists.
After eight interviews, the task force agreed to forward four to the the council at its April 30 meeting. Before the council had the chance to consider the list three days later, Taft said one of the four candidates had withdrawn — leaving three still in the mix.
Though councilors seemingly narrowed it to two last week, Taft wasn’t ready to rule out the third because it isn’t unusual for promising candidates to be on more than one short list.
“In this job market it’s not like people are applying in one place and waiting to hear back,” he said.
Taft said he hoped to be in a position to provide councilors with a more definitive update when they meet in executive session tonight. At least part of the closed-door session, which will precede the council’s regular weekly meeting, will involve the manager selection process.
Among other things, councilors are expected to cram for their part in interviews tentatively planned for next Tuesday.
Taft said “candidate availability” could require revisiting the schedule and there are other logistical questions the council must answer in advance of “community visits” that had been previously discussed in some detail by the task force.
The task force had planned to meet last Thursday to resume its planning of the visits, but that meeting was canceled.
Taft predicted he would have a much better sense of the path forward after tonight’s council meeting.
It’s been awhile since Barre has been in the market for a city manager and the search that led to Mackenzie’s hiring 12 years ago didn’t take long. That search lasted just more than a month, attracted 23 applicants, and ended when Mackenzie surrendered his Ward 2 seat on the City Council and agreed to fill the vacancy created by the departure of then city manager John Craig in 2010. Several contract extensions and at least one aborted retirement later, Mackenzie will be calling it a career in early July.
