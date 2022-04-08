BARRE — Intent on narrowing the field of prospective city managers to a handful of finalists by the end of the month, a recently streamlined task force hopes to conduct its first interviews on Monday.
Heading into a Thursday night executive session, 32 candidates and counting had applied for the job now held by retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie. Though the position has been advertised as “open until filled,” members agreed the timeline they’ve established will dictate an April 30 deadline for applications, like one that was received on Wednesday.
Rikk Taft, the city’s director of human resources, recently screened the résumés and identified 16 viable applicants, including seven he was confident met or exceeded the criteria established by the task force and blessed by the City Council. He also flagged another nine that were worthy of consideration.
Following their March-ending meeting, task force members spent a week independently reviewing those redacted résumés before privately comparing notes in what Taft described Friday as a “credentials only review” Thursday night.
Though a portion of the meeting — including the last in a series of interviews with recently hired municipal managers in Vermont — was public, the task force spent most of the session behind virtual closed doors.
Though one member — Sue Higby — was unable to attend the meeting, when the other four emerged, they seemed happy with the headway they made.
Tracie Lewis said she was pleased with the productive meeting, Paul Cook declared “big progress,” and Chair Amanda Gustin suggested the task force was well-positioned for what will be the most consequential part of its work.
“I feel good about our next steps,” she said.
Taft, who was reaching out to semifinalists — there are currently eight in the mix — on Friday, said the very next step could come Monday, assuming he is able to arrange virtual interviews on short notice.
Those interviews will be conducted in executive session, though Taft said several of the candidates still in the running need to fill out one of the city’s employment applications in order to be considered for the job.
As of late Friday morning, Taft said only two of the eight semifinalists had filled out one of those online applications — an oversight, he noted, that could quickly be corrected.
The city’s applications request baseline information, including education and employment history, as well a questions ranging from how much they expect to be paid to when they can start work.
The task force has been asked to recommend four to six finalists to the council for its consideration and, at least for now, that is still mathematically possible. While there is still technically time for the short list to grow if new candidates apply by April 30, it’s also possible some of semifinalists that Taft was reaching out to on Friday have already accepted employment elsewhere.
“It’s still a bit of a moving target, but we’re getting there,” said Taft, who said the task force is eager to begin the interview process and pivot to coordinating community meetings with yet-to-be-selected finalists.
Those logistics will be discussed on April 21 and Taft said additional interviews could be conducted then.
The expectation is all candidates still in the running will have been interviewed in advance of a four-hour Saturday session the task force is planning on April 30 to formalize its recommendation to the council.
With Mackenzie set to retire in July and a desire for some overlap to ease the administrative transition, there are no plans to deviate from a timeline that will give the council time to host community visits for the finalists, conduct its own round of interviews, and negotiate a contract in time to bring Barre’s next city manager on board some time in mid-June.
