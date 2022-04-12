BARRE — City Manager Steve Mackenzie is preparing an internal transition plan even as the task force heading up the search for his successor has interviewed two of the more promising prospects.
The task force, which settled on eight semi-finalists late last week, was able to squeeze in two hastily arranged virtual interviews on Monday.
Two down, six to go?
That question — and it is still a question — will likely be answered by the end of the week as Rikk Taft continues to reach out to candidates still in the running to be Barre’s next chief executive.
Taft was able to arrange the two virtual interviews conducted in executive session Monday afternoon and has locked in a third for next Thursday.
Things get less certain from there. Taft said he has been playing telephone tag with one of the semifinalists, is in the process of confirming interviews with two others and hasn’t heard back from two of the candidates.
Taft said he wasn’t yet reading too much into that and expected to have a much better sense of where things stand heading into the weekend.
“I hope to have it locked down by Friday,” he said.
The task force plans to conduct the last of its interviews when it meets next Thursday, but has offered next Wednesday as an option to resolve potential scheduling conflicts.
The panel expects to finalize its recommendation to the City Council on April 30 — kicking off the final leg of a search that will include a yet-to-be-determined number of “community visits” by finalists vying for the job Mackenzie has held for the past 12 years.
While the task force is in interview mode, Mackenzie, who plans to retire in July, is focused on the looming transition and orienting whoever is chosen as his replacement to the city’s operations.
Toward that end, Mackenzie plans to virtually pick the brain of South Burlington City Manager Jessie Baker on Thursday.
Mackenzie knows Baker from the time she spent as Montpelier’s assistant city manager — a job she left when she was hired as Winooski’s city manager in 2017. Mackenzie is interested in Baker’s thoughts about that transition and the one she made last year when she left Winooski to take the city manager job in South Burlington.
Having been selected to replace two incumbent city managers in the past five years, Baker is uniquely qualified to offer advice about what a departing manager can do to help ensure a seamless and successful transition.
Baker’s South Burlington experience will likely be of more interest to Mackenzie because she was hired in Winooski months after her predecessor there resigned. That wasn’t the case in South Burlington last year when Baker spent her first month on the job working with then-City Manager Kevin Dorn in the run-up to his retirement.
Though no final decisions have been made, officials in Barre have expressed interest in a similar arrangement.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
