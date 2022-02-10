MONTPELIER — First criticized and then compromised the City Council’s return to an all-virtual meeting format began with “oohs” and “aahs” over Mayor Anne Watson’s newborn baby and ended after Watson shut down the 10-minute tirade of the man who is hoping to oust her.
Just another Wednesday night in Montpelier?
Yes and no.
Though Stephen Whitaker’s outbursts have become standard fare at council meetings and the primary target of the mayoral hopeful’s ire Wednesday night — City Manager Bill Fraser — was hardly a surprise. The meeting was the first in months that hasn’t featured an in-person option and the first this year that Watson was able to attend.
It opened with Watson cradling her six-week-old son, Peter, and ended — at least the public portion of it — after Montpelier’s incumbent mayor told the man standing in the way of her third term he’d already said enough.
Too much in the estimation of resident Vicki Lane, who complained Whitaker’s scorched earth strategy and relentless attempts to undermine trust in city government were getting tough to take.
“The continual vicious allegations without proof don’t make me feel sanguine about the views expressed,” said Lane, who acknowledged she was struggling to be “tactful” in responding to Whitaker’s all out assault on Fraser, and, to a lesser extent, councils and mayors — past and present.
Fraser’s expiring employment contract, which was the subject of a meeting-ending executive session, sparked Whitaker’s latest harsh critique of Montpelier’s veteran chief executive.
Whitaker accused Fraser of “decades of neglect and mismanagement” and argued his 27-year run as manager should have ended long ago.
Whitaker opened by recounting the well-documented $462,000 over-payment the city made to a contractor in 2004, didn’t discover until 2006, and chose not to disclose until 2009. He argued Fraser, whose contract has been renewed multiple times by multiple councils since was to blame for that episode.
“We’re not a home for city mismanagers,” Whitaker said. “We simply can’t afford it any longer.”
Whitaker went on to blame Fraser for everything from a transit center project that wasn’t completed to his liking to the million dollar expense associated with a municipal parking garage that was shelved when plans for a nearby hotel were abandoned.
Whitaker was just warming up. He blamed Fraser for the district heat project’s $800,000, accused him of repeatedly failing to adequately respond to public records requests, break promises and publicly steer clear of the truth.
“I’ve watched this manager (Fraser) lie to the council a dozen times at least and he gets away with it,” Whitaker said.
Of all the context-free allegations and accusations Whitaker crammed into a prepared statement before Watson politely noted he’d far exceeded his two-minute time limit, the suggestion Fraser, or any other city official “lied” turned up the heat on what Lane said was already a “slow boil.”
“I do not believe that ... is true,” she said. “My lie detector is pretty good.”
Watson came to Fraser’s defense.
“I have found the city manager to be very ethical,” she said of Fraser.
With the exception of noting the independent legal review of his employment contract Whitaker called for was conducted several years ago, Fraser chose not to engage.
“It’s beneath me to go to his level,” he said of Whitaker.
With Fraser’s latest three-year contract set to expire March 1, councilors met in executive session to review a successor agreement. No action was taken after that virtual closed-door meeting.
Earlier in the evening, councilors received complaints — one from Whitaker and one from Eugenio “Gene” Leon who is running against Councilor Jennifer Morton in District 3 — about this month’s return to all-remote meetings.
Leon said the format wasn’t accessible for some and restoring an in-person option would be a reasonable accommodation. Leon renewed that suggestion after the “Zoom-bombing” attacks that briefly interrupted the meeting. The second occurred as he was speaking and those who crashed the meeting were quickly muted and booted by Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer.
Despite the fact a spike in COVID-19 cases has peaked since they decided to meet virtually this month, councilors agreed to stick with that plan. They also agreed — though it wasn’t discussed — to extend an indoor mask mandate through March 11. Absent council action, the local mandate would have expired on Feb. 19.
