WATERBURY — Officials say a 69-year-old hiker was rescued Tuesday from the steepest trail on Camel's Hump.
According to a news release, the hiker, who was not identified, began experiencing chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail. The hiker then called his cardiologist in California, whom rescuers say advised him to stop moving until rescuers arrived.
