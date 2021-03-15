BARRE — A Connecticut man accused of vandalizing vehicles and buildings has been ordered hospitalized after being found not competent to stand trial.
Micael S. Bizuneh, 32, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been facing multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief in Washington County.
Police said Bizuneh has vandalized vehicles and was responsible for graffiti on commercial buildings and churches in Berlin last fall. Police said he had been smashing windshields on vehicles in Barre and Montpelier in August 2019.
He was also facing a misdemeanor count of domestic assault for allegedly pushing a woman up against a door in Northfield.
And he was facing a felony count of aggravated assault on a corrections officer with serious bodily injury resulting. That charge was out of Caledonia County.
Bizuneh was at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury in August 2019 when police said he punched a corrections officer in the face, breaking a sinus bone.
A competency evaluation had been ordered for Bizuneh and psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan L. Weker had found Bizuneh not competent to stand trial and insane at the time he committed the offenses. Because of this finding, the court was required to hold a hearing to see if Bizuneh needed to be hospitalized.
That hearing was held in Washington County criminal court in Barre Monday where the state asked for Bizuneh to be hospitalized and his attorney, Colin Seaman, said Bizuneh wasn’t opposed to being hospitalized.
Weker said Bizuneh experiences symptoms of schizophrenia. He said Bizuneh suffers from delusions where he believes he’s been pursued by the FBI for a number of years. The psychiatrist said Bizuneh thinks the FBI is tracking him and trying to get him to give up information. Weker said Bizuneh has reported he believes the FBI has hired psychics to torture him and has planted listening devices in vehicles. The psychiatrist said Bizuneh damaged property so that he could draw attention to himself because he knew doing so would force the FBI to back off or risk being discovered.
He said Bizuneh assaulted the corrections officer because he felt like he was being tortured by the psychics. The psychiatrist said Bizuneh reported he was experiencing the worst pain of his life and needed to do something to stop it.
Bizuneh was then ordered hospitalized for 90 days. He is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport and was to be transported to the emergency department at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin until a bed at a facility is available.
The charges he was facing have also been dismissed by the state.
