BURLINGTON — A Vermont primary care nurse, who paid a woman in Venezuela to make graphic sexual videos including a proposed murder for hire, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington to 27 years in prison.
Sean Fiore, 38, was just a few hours away from receiving his doctorate in nursing practice at the University of Vermont graduation in May 2019 when he was arrested on child pornography charges by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
While the initial criminal complaint centered on a child pornography count, the ever-widening investigation by HSI eventually led to multiple serious charges, including conspiracy to kidnap, maim and murder a person in a foreign country and a count of murder for hire using interstate devices.
Those two charges stem from a connection Fiore from November 2018 to April 2019 with a Colombian woman living in Venezuela. He pleaded guilty in October.
Fiore also admitted to two other charges in the indictment: conspiracy to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography in May 2019.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson, who led the prosecution, asked for a life sentence as provided under the federal sentencing guidelines, followed by lifetime federal supervision should he be released.
A 25-year sentence was proposed by defense lawyer Maryanne Kampmann and Robert L. Sussman.
“Mr. Fiore has lost his marriage, his career, his friends and his status as a respect member in the community,” they wrote in the sentencing memo.
They declined comment as they left the court. Fiore’s mother and her current husband also declined comment. Fiore’s father died when he was six months old.
Fiore did offer an apology to his victims, family and friends. He acknowledged his diverse lifestyle of taking care of patients and sick people, while at the same time ordering up abusive and even a death in a video.
The two sides, each with an expert witness, debated whether Fiore was a risk to reoffend. Reiss said she was looking to have him remain in prison until he was about 60.
Under federal sentencing regulations inmates normally serve 85% of their sentence due to the ability to earn good time.
Homeland Security Investigations raided an apartment house where Fiore and his then-wife, Aude Fiore, were living at 92 Overlake Park in Burlington on May 17, 2019. His parents, who were asleep upstairs, were in town from Utica, New York, for his graduation.
Fiore had worked as a registered nurse at Appletree Bay and Cathedral Square in Burlington and the Veterans Administration in White River Junction in the years leading up to studying for his doctorate, court records show. They also indicated he was employed by UVM Nursing and Health Services.
Investigation by HSI Special Agent Michael McCullagh revealed that when Fiore was released on conditions in May 2019, he went to live in the Orange County community of Brookfield. It was while living there that Fiore went to the town’s public library and got on the Internet and destroyed three emails that were considered evidence.
Masterson argued that was a form of obstruction of justice and Judge Christina Reiss agreed.
Reiss told Fiore that once he is free from prison he will be under a lifetime term of supervised release. She also ordered him to pay $27,400 in court costs and in restitution to nine victims identified from some of his massive pornography collection.
Fiore, while in Vermont, connected over WhatsApp with a woman in Venezuela. The WhatsApp communications were about Fiore’s interest in purchasing a video depicting the torture of a kidnapped child, who was referred to as a “slave.” Fiore, like the woman, used an alias — “Marcus.”
Fiore ultimately paid $600 in Amazon gift cards for the video. Fiore sent specific instructions on what abuse he wished to see inflicted on the child. Fiore received a hyperlink to a video file on Oct. 3, 2018, showing sadistic abuse of a prepubescent boy consistent with Fiore’s specifications.
Fiore and the woman had further discussions about a second video to show the torture and killing of another kidnapped “slave.”
Fiore sent specifications for the types of physical abuse, humiliation, and manner of death he wished to see. Fiore agreed in December 2018 to pay $4,000 for the second video.
He received in April 2019 a hyperlink to a 58-minute video file portraying the requested brutal abuse and possible death of a man. During the sentencing Reiss and the lawyers said there was no evidence to show that the man died in the production of the video.
The woman communicating with Fiore was eventually identified as Moraima Escarlet Vasquez Flores, 39, of Colombia. She has been indicted in Vermont on various charges of conspiracy and producing pornography and conspiracy to kidnap and murder a person in a foreign country.
Authorities in Colombia, along with U.S. Homeland Security agents arrested Vasquez Flores in September 2020 in Colombia. Authorities there recently approved her extradition to the United States. Her arrival date remains unknown.
“Fiore committed some of the darkest, most heinous deeds humanity can imagine,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Millhollin for HSI in New England.
“Today’s sentence ensures that he will be locked away, unable to repeat the depraved crimes he has admitted to. We are grateful to our partners here in Vermont and around the world who worked tirelessly alongside us to investigate and prosecute this case.”
