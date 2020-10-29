BARRE — A Woodbury man has been sentenced for secretly recording video of a child in a bathroom, as well as recording himself having sex with a woman who was unaware she was being recorded.
Brock Lucenti, 44, was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two to four years, all suspended except for eight months on misdemeanor convictions of possession of child pornography and voyeurism. Lucenti pleaded guilty to the charges in January.
For the unsuspended portion of his sentence, Lucenti was given 60 days to serve with credit for time served and will have to serve six months of home confinement.
The state dismissed an additional count each of possession of child pornography and voyeurism, per the plea agreement.
Trooper James Vooris, of the Vermont State Police, said a woman called police in October 2018 to report she found videos Lucenti had recorded of a family member who was 10 or 11 years old at the time of the recordings. The woman told police the girl was nude in the videos. She also reported she found videos of herself and Lucenti having sex that she didn’t know were being made at the time.
Vooris said he contacted the woman who told him she had found a watch belonging to Lucenti, and plugged it into her computer where she found the videos.
The woman was interviewed at the Middlesex barracks, where she told Vooris she had become suspicious of Lucenti. When she checked his eBay account she saw that he had purchased a “spy watch” and a “spy key fob.” She told Vooris she found the watch inside Lucenti’s backpack.
Vooris said the woman reported she also found videos of Lucenti sexually assaulting another woman while that woman was asleep.
The videos of the girl, Vooris said, were taken when she was in the bathroom with the camera pointed toward the toilet.
Vooris said a search warrant was executed on Lucenti’s home and a large number of electronic devices were seized. He said several of the items were cameras that appeared to be other devices such as watches, a key fob and an mp3 player.
Vooris reported he spoke with Lucenti and he denied any knowledge of the videos. Vooris said the videos showed Lucenti at the beginning and ending of the footage, apparently when he would start and stop the video recording.
Lucenti told Vooris he had a watch that recorded video, but he had bought it to use when hunting to record deer, as it could automatically start recording.
Vooris said Lucenti later admitted to using the watch to record himself and the first woman having sex. He also admitted to recording himself touching the second woman who was asleep, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.