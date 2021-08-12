BURLINGTON — A Vermont man, who is charged with abducting a woman, crossing state lines, and sexually assaulting her in front of her son in Windsor County, asked a judge on Thursday afternoon to throw out the four felony counts he is facing in federal court.
Everett A. Simpson, 44, most recently from St. Johnsbury, maintained the two kidnapping counts and two interstate transportation of stolen car counts should be dismissed for a variety of reasons.
“This case should not be allowed to go to trial,” Simpson declared during the hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Senior Judge William K. Sessions III also took under advisement two requests by the U.S. Attorney’s Office: to determine if Simpson is competent to stand trial and whether the defendant is competent to represent himself at a federal trial.
At least six defense lawyers have been dismissed from the high-profile case since Simpson was arrested in January 2019. He does have the assistance of a stand-by lawyer appointed by the court.
Simpson started the hearing by apologizing to the court for some of his written material that he termed “unprofessional.” He said some of it was due to exasperation with his case and lack of access to materials he needs to defend himself. Simpson said he is forced in prison to write his motions by hand.
Simpson argued for almost an hour about the claims he made in about 15 written motions seeking dismissal of the case. The claims ranged from the government could not prove all the elements of the crime of kidnapping, to one of the prosecutors — Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher — was being vindictive in the case.
“He never expected me to argue this case,” Simpson told the judge. Simpson said the case is critical to him.
“I’m facing life,” he said.
Lasher disputed he was vindictive and said the elements of the crimes could be proven at trial.
Judge Sessions then moved onto the competency issue. As Lasher began his arguments, he noted there might be discussion of some information filed on July 1 under seal by the government. Sessions asked if the courtroom should be cleared.
Simpson initially did not object to a reporter being present, but then New York lawyer Lawrence Elmen Jr., who the court has appointed as stand-by counsel, whispered in his ear. Simpson then objected.
The Rutland Herald/Times Argus raised an objection to closing the public hearing and Sessions agreed to a half-hour break to allow the newspapers to consult with a First Amendment lawyer.
Burlington lawyer Robert Hemley spoke during the break to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which said it would not seek a closed-door session when the hearing continued.
When court resumed, Lasher told the judge that U.S. Department of Justice regulations require prosecutors to oppose or remain neutral on closing courtrooms to the public, unless the approval is obtained in advance from the Deputy Attorney General in Washington D.C. That had not happened.
Lasher said he thought the government could make enough legal arguments without disclosing items that were filed earlier under seal on the competency issue.
Simpson appeared to agree as long as specific medical information about him was not disclosed.
“I want the press involved,” Simpson told the judge. Simpson said he had no objection to a reporter remaining in the courtroom.
Sessions said he believed he had enough information based on the written pleadings and arguments by both sides and being able to see Simpson argue his motions for about an hour. Nobody objected and Sessions ended the hearing.
Simpson also claimed there was a conspiracy against him, which included FBI Special Agent Jennie Emmons, now-retired U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy, who approved the initial federal complaint and Hartford Police, which investigated the sexual assault. Simpson also asked Sessions to disqualify himself from presiding in the case.
Sessions gave no indication when he might rule on any of the motions.
The case began to unfold in January 2019 when Simpson was charged with a series of crimes, including aggravated assault on a state trooper following a car chase. A judge released him on Thursday Jan. 3, 2019 on a bond with conditions, including that he report to Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford.
He arrived that evening about 11 p.m., but by the following day at 9:47 a.m. Simpson was reported missing by Valley Vista, state police said.
On Saturday Jan. 5, 2019, Simpson is accused of forcing the 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son into their vehicle at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester and driving to White River Junction, police said. The woman secured a hotel room and Simpson reportedly sexually assaulted her while her son watched, police have maintained. Simpson has maintained the woman consented.
The woman and boy got away when Simpson left the hotel room and she alerted Hartford Police, which obtained an arrest warrant for Simpson about 3:20 a.m. Sunday Jan. 6, 2019. It charged him with suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, interference with access to emergency services, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, and violation of conditions of release, police said.
Meanwhile Simpson reportedly stole another vehicle and eventually made it to Pennsylvania, police said. An automatic license plate reader alerted police that the vehicle was stolen, and a chase ensued with Simpson eventually crashing and police in Upper Darby Township arresting him, officials said.
The Vermont State Police have admitted they bungled its part of the Simpson case by not seeking an arrest warrant or issuing a news release to warn the public he had escaped from Valley Vista. State Police also said it never issued a general police broadcast to other agencies to be on the lookout for Simpson.
State Police said in December 2019 that it settled out of court with the victims by paying $300,000 to the woman and $100,000 to her son.
The company operating Valley Vista also was sued, but it was unclear Thursday if that portion of the civil lawsuit remains pending in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.