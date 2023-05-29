BRATTLEBORO — A 31-year-old Montpelier man, who attacked staff at a Brattleboro business last week after he was confronted about shoplifting, was released from jail on Thursday so he could get himself admitted to the Brattleboro Retreat, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

Jeremiah Conrad told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes he was in Brattleboro in hopes he could be admitted to the Retreat. He pleaded not guilty to six different charges, the newspaper reported.

