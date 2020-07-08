BURLINGTON - A Barre man, believed to be the first person charged in U.S. District Court in Vermont with a federal hate crime, pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with a largely Hispanic family’s right to live in their home.
Stuart Kurt Rollins, 58, could be sentenced to one year in prison for threatening and intimidating members of the family, which included three minors. Beside threatening to burn their Hillside Avenue home, Rollins claimed he would set members on fire, federal officials said.
Judge Christina Reiss acknowledged the guilty plea Wednesday, but postponed a decision on accepting the signed plea agreement. It proposes that Rollins, who was arrested last November, would serve a sentence that would end at the time of his federal sentencing.
Reiss set the sentencing for Nov. 3 in Burlington. She ordered a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.
Rollins, a Newport native, still faces some state criminal charges, including a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct filed by Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault.
A federal prosecutor said Rollins is a registered sex offender.
As part of Wednesday’s hearing, Rollins, who lives across the street from the family, agreed not to seek release from federal custody pending his sentencing.
Rollins also has agreed to 3 years of supervised release once discharged from prison. Also, he cannot live within 2 miles of the victim once freed and must stay at least 1,000 feet away from the victim’s home.
The government plans at sentencing to dismiss a second felony charge that a Caucasian woman who lived with the Spanish family also was a crime victim due to the threats and intimidation issued by Rollins.
Rollins also agreed to have no direct or indirect contact with the victims and avoid them at their work and at school, the plea agreement states.
He must participate in a mental health program and a substance abuse treatment program approved by the U.S. Probation Office.
Rollins agrees to pay $1,150 in restitution to one of the victims, the 9-page signed plea agreement notes.
If Reiss rejects the plea deal, the agreement is null and void.
The crime carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison, followed by up to 3 years on supervised release.
He could be fined up to $250,000, but was unable to afford a lawyer and had one provided at taxpayer expense after his arrest.
Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth withdrew a motion to dismiss the indictment. Prosecutors had objected to the motion.
Under the plea agreement, Rollins admitted that on July 29, 2019, he “used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with, and attempt to intimidate and interfere” with the family, which had two adults and three minor children. He admitted he did it because of the family’s race and national origin, the plea agreement noted.
He specifically threatened to burn down the home with the family inside and threatened to set one adult on fire, the plea agreement said. Rollins also exposed himself in front of the family, including at least one child, age 3, shouted racial and ethnic slurs at family members, the agreement said.
Rollins said he wanted to drive the family off the street and told them to “go back to Mexico” and "You Mexicans don’t belong on this street,” and warned them, “I’ll do whatever it takes to get you off this street,” court papers note. They said Rollins also smashed the family’s mailbox.
Barth said in court papers that the victims had lived in their homes for more than 10 years and Rollins had moved in about 5 years ago.
Barth said the government investigation “suggests Mr. Rollins had a contentious relationship with many of his neighbors. A next door neighbor reported unsettling interactions as Rollins “lobbed insults, appeared outside in a state of undress, played very loud music and said ‘Die retard, die.’”
Other neighbors reported other problems, Barth wrote in court papers.
Barre City Police moved quickly to arrest Rollins on state charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct, following a series of incidents last summer in the neighborhood. Police, who responded to the Hillside Avenue neighborhood three times, arrested Rollins the following day, and he was later released from Vermont Superior Court.
Besides the felony lewd count, Rollins denied four misdemeanor charges in superior court: criminal threatening, unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct and aggravated disorderly conduct by using abusive language making it a hate crime.
Thibault, the state prosecutor, said Wednesday evening that many of the state charges, including the felony lewd and lascivious conduct count, remain in effect. Those that overlapped with the federal hate crime have been dismissed, he said.
For Rollins his criminal history includes an arrest for witness tampering, and a 2015 report, concerning another incident, that suggests Rollins threatened someone who filed a criminal complaint about him, court papers show.
Rollins has an extensive criminal history dating back to the 1980s and includes arrests for sexual assault, domestic violence, simple assaults, and sexual crimes against children, court records note.
“Even a lengthy prison sentence, served in connection with convictions for involvement in deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and exposure, and corruption of minors in Pennsylvania, did not deter Rollins from committing other crimes; he was arrested multiple times for violent crimes and crimes of a sexual nature shortly after his release from prison,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Torti wrote in court papers last November.
Thibault said Barre City Police, in conjunction with his office, moved quickly to have Rollins arrested in July and brought to court so strict conditions could be imposed to limit his misbehavior.
Rollins subsequently violated his release conditions, but a judge allowed him to remain free in the community, Thibault said. The court had issued a no-contact order, but Rollins violated that order by having interaction with one of the victims on Oct. 10.
Federal prosecutors then stepped in to file stiffer charges and said they wanted Rollins detained to try to end the reign of terror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.