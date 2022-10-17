BURLINGTON — A South Burlington businessman, who had at least four serious drug overdoses in his home in less than four months — including two fatal cases — has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a federal charge of cocaine distribution, records show.
Bruce Erdmann, 63, of 214 Swift St., admitted he knowingly and intentionally distributed cocaine at his residence on March 12, 2021.
That was the same day that Erdmann provided his housekeeper with a large line of cocaine, and she passed out for about five hours with nobody calling for medical help, South Burlington Police would later report.
Little was said during the federal court hearing on Friday afternoon about the death and destruction that apparently became routine at Erdmann's home, according to the intensive South Burlington Police investigation. A 15-page police affidavit paints a picture of rampant drug use at the Erdmann house and occupants not calling for help when several people had serious overdoses.
Erdmann was asked twice as he walked out of federal court if he had anything to say about his case, but he remained silent both times. Defense lawyer Ian Carlton later said, "I don't think so," as he ushered Erdmann toward the door.
The 59-year-old cleaning woman from Shelburne spent months in the intensive care unit at the hospital and was not expected to survive, South Burlington Police reported in court papers.
Erdmann’s wife and the son of a next-door neighbor died on back-to-back days in June 2021 at the house. A prominent dentist — and the father of the second fatal overdose victim — also overdosed July 3, 2021, while visiting the Erdmann home, police said. The South Burlington Fire Department revived the dentist with Narcan and he was hospitalized for four days.
It appears federal and state prosecutors do not intend to file any charges in those cases against Erdmann, who has owned Blueprints Etc. on Farrell Street for more than 30 years.
The signed plea agreement with the office of U.S. Attorney Nikolas "Kolo" Kerest said his office will not prosecute Erdmann "for any other criminal offenses known to the United States as of the date it signs this plea agreement, (or) committed by him in the District of Vermont relative to drug distribution and drug possession." It was signed in early September.
Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George said in an email that she expects four misdemeanor charges that she filed in state court against Erdmann will be resolved in conjunction with the federal case. Those charges stem from illegal possession of four kinds of drugs — clonazepam, methamphetamines, methylphenidate and alprazolam — all on June 29, 2021, at Erdmann's home.
Erdmann pleaded not guilty to the four state charges.
South Burlington Police had asked George to file more serious state charges, including two felonies against Erdmann: illegal distribution of cocaine that led to the serious overdose for the cleaning woman in March 2021 and a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine at the house in June 2021, records show.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said during the hearing that the outcome of the Erdmann case won't be known until a pre-sentence investigation is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.
Crawford noted the signed plea deal called for an "open plea" — meaning there is no promise on the length of any sentence.
Crawford explained the maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, between three years and life of federal supervised release once discharged from prison and up to a $1 million fine. The final sentence will be based on the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.
Erdmann, who is due for sentencing on Feb. 10 in Burlington, is the son of a prominent Burlington lawyer. Robert Erdmann was part of a leading Vermont law firm, mostly known as Dinse, Allen & Erdmann Burlington through the years.
Crawford mentioned at the start of the hearing that he knew Erdmann's father and acknowledged his passing six years ago.
Carlton did report that Erdmann is enrolled in a methadone program. Erdmann will remain free pending sentencing. Carlton said his client is active in seeking treatment and has lived in the house of 30 years.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nate Burris said in court the felony charge was based on Erdmann's own oral statements and texted messages, other witnesses and medical records.
The Shelburne woman ingested the cocaine and a few minutes later passed out for five hours without Erdmann or his wife, Ellen, calling 911 for medical assistance, South Burlington Police said in state court records.
Hospital lab tests showed the woman had cocaine, along with benzodiazepine and cannabinoids in her system, police said.
One witness reported Bruce Erdmann had been dealing drugs out of his house and his business, police said.
Ellen K. Erdmann, 62, died at the same house June 28, 2021, from acute fentanyl intoxication, her death certificate notes.
The next day, a family friend, Brian A. Miller, 29, overdosed while visiting the house to offer condolences to his friend Devin Erdmann, 29, police said.
It was during the Miller death investigation that the medical examiner ordered Mrs. Erdmann's body seized from the Ready Funeral Home for an autopsy, and uncovered her overdose, police said.
No autopsy was initially obtained for Mrs. Erdmann because Bruce Erdmann said his wife had ongoing medical issues, including a brain injury, police said.
The next day, city police were summoned back to the home to investigate Miller’s death, records show.
Police said they learned one of Erdmann's sons said he took a cellphone picture of his best friend, Miller, passed out with the idea of showing it to him later. Miller died about an hour later after the picture was taken, court records show.
Miller's death at the Erdmann home was attributed to an acute combination of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication, records show.
Randy Miller, Brian Miller's father, also overdosed at the Erdmann house on July 3, 2021, and was revived with Narcan, state and city records show.
Miller was taken to the UVM Medical Center, where tests showed cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepine, marijuana and alcohol in his system, records show. Miller remained hospitalized until July 6, 2021, records show.
The state later revoked Miller’s dental license because of improper dispensing of prescriptions and his own hospitalization for a drug overdose, records show.
Miller was the senior member of the state board of dental examiners, and later signed a stipulation that he would not contest four misconduct charges, records show. He also resigned from the state board.
South Burlington Police Sgt. Michael DeFiore, who was assigned to the Vermont Drug Task Force at the time, reported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had an investigation with Erdmann as a person of interest for getting significant prescription medications through the mail from a California company, state court records showed in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.