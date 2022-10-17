BURLINGTON — A South Burlington businessman, who had at least four serious drug overdoses in his home in less than four months — including two fatal cases — has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a federal charge of cocaine distribution, records show.

Bruce Erdmann, 63, of 214 Swift St., admitted he knowingly and intentionally distributed cocaine at his residence on March 12, 2021.

steven.pappas@timesargus.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.