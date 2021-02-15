WATERBURY – A Middlesex man died snowmobiling in Waterbury on Sunday.
State police said Richard Emmons, 57, sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police, Emmons was traveling west on a trail maintained by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) when his snowmobile left the trail not far from Ring Road and slammed into a tree.
Emmons was fatally injured in the crash, according to police, who were joined on scene by fire and ambulance crews from Waterbury, as well as the Waterbury Water Department.
Weather was not a factor and Emmons was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, police said. The snowmobile – a 2004 Bombardier Ski-Doo – sustained damage to its front end, they said.
Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the Middlesex barracks at 229-9191.
