BARRE — A Milton man has agreed to go before the reparative board in a home-improvement fraud case.
Randy Mayo, 56, pleaded guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of petty larceny. Mayo’s case was sent to the reparative board, where he may have to complete some tasks, such as community service, and discuss the impact of his crime on the community. If he fails to do what the board asks, he faces a potential sentence of a year in prison.
Mayo had initially been charged with a felony count of home-improvement fraud, but the charge was amended by the state, per the plea agreement.
Attorney Avi Springer, who represents Mayo, told the court the state entered into this agreement because proving fraud would have been difficult. Springer said this wasn’t a case of Mayo failing to complete a contract. The attorney said Mayo and the victim had mutually terminated the contract and Mayo had failed to pay back the $4,500 he owes the victim.
Mayo has been ordered to pay that sum back at a rate of $100 per month. The victim wrote an impact statement in which he said he just wanted his money and to move on with his life.
Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit the victim called police in October 2019 to report what the victim believed was fraud. Cochran said the victim provided documents showing he and Mayo had entered into a contract where Mayo was to scrape and paint his home. Some clapboards were also to be replaced, according to court records.
Cochran said police spoke with Mayo in January 2020 at his home in Milton. Mayo told police he had hired a subcontractor to do some of the work. Cochran said Mayo reported something happened between the subcontractor and the victim during which the victim told the contractor not to come back.
Cochran said he was unable to make contact with the subcontractor.
The detective said the victim reported he and Mayo agreed to end their contract in October 2019. Cochran said the victim reached out to Mayo multiple times about the money he was owed. He said sometimes Mayo would send a text message back saying he would get the victim a total of what was owed but never did.
Mayo told Cochran he had used all of the money the victim gave him on expenses.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.