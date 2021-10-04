BARRE — A former Granite City man has been placed on probation for threatening a woman.
Edwin Garcia, 43, pleaded no contest Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Garcia was given a sentence of 30 to 180 days, all suspended, and placed on probation for a year.
The state dismissed a felony count of sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening, per the plea agreement.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alfonso Villegas said the state came to this agreement with Garcia because, without getting into detail, there were some evidentiary issues with the case that would have made it difficult to prove if it went to trial. The prosecutor said this resolution accomplishes the goal of keeping Garcia from contacting the victim. Garcia is barred from contacting the victim as one of his conditions of probation.
Attorney Avi Springer, who represents Garcia, said Garcia now lives in Pennsylvania; the victim lives in Puerto Rico.
Officer Brieanna Murphy, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a domestic disturbance was reported on Fortney Place in November 2020. Murphy said when she arrived on scene she found Garcia outside the home. The officer said a female inside the home motioned toward the officer, asking her to come inside.
Murphy said two female witnesses, who are members of Garcia’s family, reported Garcia had been living in the home for at least a year. They told the officer the victim had been trying to work out a relationship with Garcia, but it had not been working. Murphy said the witnesses reported Garcia had been violent with the victim in the past.
The witnesses told Murphy the victim had left out of fear of Garcia. Murphy said the victim later went to the police department to fill out a sworn statement.
The victim told Murphy Garcia had tried to kill her. Murphy said the victim reported Garcia had used his hands to sexually assault her and she fought him off. The victim told police Garcia threatened her and told her before she left the house “he was going to do something to me.”
The officer said the victim reported Garcia had left her multiple voicemails on her cellphone after she left. She told the officer the messages were threatening and told her to return home.
