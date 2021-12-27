BARRE – Police say an ongoing investigation into alleged sex assaults has yielded an additional charge for a Plainfield man.
On Monday evening, Vermont State Police issued a news release stating that Anthony Bagalio, 57, is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Washington County criminal court to face a new charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
On Oct. 30, troopers assigned to the Washington County Unit for Special Investigations, along with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, opened an investigation into an alleged sex offense. Bagalio was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, exploitation of a minor, and cruelty to a child. The charges accuse Bagalio of sexually assaulting two female victims.
He was arraigned on initial charges on Dec. 15, where he pleaded not guilty.
In the days since, police have learned of additional reported incidents, including one instance in which the statute of limitations had yet to expire. Bagalio is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was known to him over approximately two years beginning in 1996 when she was about 12 years old.
