BURLINGTON — A South Burlington man, who once punched his public defender in the face, is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Monday on a three-count indictment for issuing death threats to a Vermont state judge.
Joshua P. Puma, 35, of Williston Road, also is accused of threatening to kill a defense lawyer and sexually assaulting a prosecutor, federal court records show.
The names of the judge, defense lawyer and prosecutor are not included in the indictment obtained by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on April 21.
The threats at the time, nor the indictment returned last month were never announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas "Kolo" Kerest did not respond Friday to email or phone messages seeking comment.
South Burlington Police said this week it has spent considerable time dealing with Puma, including an arrest for stalking that involved a neighbor on Williston Road near Heath Street.
It is believed the threats included in the indictment stem from Puma being detained in the stalking case last fall at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
The three counts maintain Puma used a Department of Corrections phone to:
— Threaten the life of a state judge and a defense lawyer on Sept. 30, 2021.
— Threaten the life of a state judge and to sexually assault a state's attorney on Oct. 26, 2021.
— Threaten the life of a state judge on Nov. 30, 2021.
The government said in court papers that it wants Puma detained pending trial because he presents a significant danger to the community. There are no known conditions of release that "would assure the safety of the community, especially the safety of the people Puma threatened to kill, assault, and maim," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in court papers.
"The threats, which are recorded, are shocking, depraved and unconditional," Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller wrote.
"Puma specifically indicates in the threats that when he is released from jail, he will kill and maim those state officials, in addition to harming and killing other members of the legal community. The nature of this offense alone compels Puma’s detention pending trial," she wrote.
Fuller, who serves as the violent crime coordinator in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said Puma is violent and is facing state charges for stalking and simple assault.
"Puma has been in and out of the state criminal justice system for many years, and in September 2019, while in state court, he punched his defense attorney in the face which caused her to fall to the ground. It then took five security officers to restrain him," Fuller said in her detention motion.
She said Puma later pleaded guilty to assaulting his attorney and was sentenced to 4-12 months to serve.
Puma clearly has mental health issues and those will need to be addressed, Fuller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.