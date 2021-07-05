WATERBURY — A Waterbury man is facing a number of criminal charges stemming from two recent incidents on the roads in Waterbury and Duxbury, according to Vermont State Police.
On June 13, 38-year-old Shane Salls of Waterbury was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on charges of gross negligent operation, aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, and making false reports to law enforcement. Those charges followed an incident involving a pursuit on the roads involving another Waterbury man.
That happened a week and a half after a car crash in Waterbury Center involving Salls which has resulted in similar charges as well as an unlawful restraint citation.
In the most recent case, state police received a report just before 10:30 p.m. on June 13 from Joseph Pratt, 40, of Waterbury who said his vehicle was damaged and that he had been followed by Salls on the road.
Trooper Jacob Fox said the investigation determined that Salls pursued Pratt in Duxbury and Waterbury after a dispute, and he was driving in a grossly negligent manner. The incident resulted in the citations with a July 15 court date.
Salls will also answer to a second group of charges from a June 3 car crash on Perry Hill Road in Waterbury, according to state police.
Police said they received a report of a single-vehicle accident around 11:30 p.m. Initially, a woman at the scene was reportedly driving the vehicle and Salls was said to be a passenger, police said. Both individuals were taken to the hospital at the time.
In a news release on July 3, however, Trooper Paul Pennoyer wrote that “further investigation during the following weeks revealed probable cause that Salls was operating the vehicle at the time the crash occurred.”
Pennoyer’s update also detailed circumstances leading to a citation for unlawful restraint, writing that the woman in that case “also reported Salls had grabbed her and placed her in the vehicle against her will after she exited the vehicle due to a verbal argument.” The woman told investigators that “Salls did not have consent to operate her vehicle,” Pennoyer wrote.
In that case, Salls faces charges of grossly negligent operation, aggravated operation without owners consent, unlawful restraint, and giving false reports to law enforcement.
Salls is scheduled to appear in criminal court regarding both cases on July 15.
